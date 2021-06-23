‘The Bachelorette’: Nick Viall Dishes On Message He Had For Katie Thurston’s Men

We’re only a few episodes into The Bachelorette and yep, there’s already drama brewing between the contestants. In case you missed it, 34-year-old Karl Smith told Katie Thurston last week that he ~suspected~ some fellow contestants weren’t here for the...wait for it...RIGHT REASONS. Basically, Karl voiced his concerns (to quote: “there are some people that don’t have the best intentions”), Katie ended up telling anyone there for the WRONG REASONS to “get the f*ck out,” all the dudes proceeded to get mad at Karl, and now we’re heading into a new episode with the vibes more than slightly awkward. And by that I mean...Karl asked the person who he thinks is there for the wrong reasons to fess up, so far they haven’t, and it’s all very uncomfy. As Karl himself put it, “She’s upset; everyone’s upset—I get that!”