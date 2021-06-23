‘The Bachelorette’: Nick Viall Dishes On Message He Had For Katie Thurston’s Men
Nick Viall has had his fair share of experiences on The Bachelor franchise. He has been on The Bachelorette twice, Bachelor in Paradise, and was The Bachelor. He also has a successful podcast in which he also dishes out relationship advice. So, he seems like a good candidate to offer up valuable advice and lead a very serious group date. Everyone saw the date Monday night on The Bachelorette. Now, Nick is revealing what warning he had for the men trying to win Katie Thurston’s heart.www.tvshowsace.com