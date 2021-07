TTTech Aerospace was selected by Northrop Grumman to provide the TTEthernet-based network and computing platform for the Gateway’s habitation and logistics outpost (HALO). HALO will serve as the astronauts’ temporary living quarters on their way to the moon. The Gateway is part of NASA’s Artemis program that plans to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon and extend space exploration to Mars. The first products produced by TTTech Aerospace and its space products design and manufacturing partner RUAG Space are scheduled for delivery to Northrop Grumman in the coming weeks.