Kidoz Launches on Stockhouse to Increase Investor Awareness

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, and Equifax Inc released Financial Spectrum™, an audience segmentation and media activation solution designed to meet the unique demands of financial services marketers. Financial Spectrum offers asset-based customer segmentation to financial services marketers, reducing compliance risk by leveraging actual, direct-measured financial data and no protected-class demographic variables like age or marital status. Financial services brands can now safely and effectively reach high-value audiences across digital media to improve customer acquisition, content personalization, and campaign measurement.