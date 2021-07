Ahead of PBC’s undisputed junior middleweight title unification between Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano, Charlo spoke to the media about the fight during this past weekend’s opening press conference. Charlo-Castano will air live on Showtime on July 17th, starting at 9 p.m. ET. And looking forward to the big showdown, Charlo makes it clear that he’s not the one to play with, saying he’ll be coming to lay it all on the line against Castano. Check out some press quotes from Charlo below.