Against The Current release “again&again” ahead of new ‘fever’ EP—listen

LaTasha Lee has an old soul. Or maybe she is an artist who just likes that raw, analog sound and creativity that comes when a group of musicians gather in a studio and chop it up. Perhaps it’s both. Anyway, Lee has become an internet sensation with her original songs that capture the sound and heart of 1960s and 70s soul. Those videos showcase a singer who packs a powerful voice as well as an artist who carries herself with a combination of grace, sensuality and strength.