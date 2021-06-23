Against The Current release “again&again” ahead of new ‘fever’ EP—listen
Against The Current explore feeling trapped in your own head in their new single “again&again,” featuring guardin. Along with sharing the song, the Fueled By Ramen artists announced their new upcoming EP fever, which will include previously released tracks “weapon” and “that won’t save us.” Arriving July 23, the seven-track EP will be the first new body of work from the band since their 2018 album Past Lives.www.altpress.com