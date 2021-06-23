Cancel
Air T Announces It Will Not Extend the Warrants (AIRTW) to Purchase Alpha Income Preferred Securities (AIRTP) Beyond August 30, 2021

ACCESSWIRE
Warrants (AIRTW) to purchase Alpha Income Preferred Securities (AIRTP) will expire August 30, 2021, as previously announced. DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT), announced today that the Warrants ("Warrants") (NASDAQ:AIRTW) to purchase its Alpha Income Preferred (AIP) securities of Air T Funding (NASDAQ:AIRTP) will not be extended.

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

