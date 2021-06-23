Air T Announces It Will Not Extend the Warrants (AIRTW) to Purchase Alpha Income Preferred Securities (AIRTP) Beyond August 30, 2021

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000.