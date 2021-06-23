Owatonna Sets Rib-Eating Record
I'm proud to say I helped set this record. Youth 1st of Owatonna and Cash Wise Foods hosted its most successful Baseball & BBQ fundraiser in mid-May. The event raised money for the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund as well. Youth 1st founder Mark Arjes said, "Cash Wise is such a great community partner and we are grateful for all the support that Keith (Ramm), Troy (Hinrichs) and the staff give us each year through the BBQ rib fundraisers."krforadio.com