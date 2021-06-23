Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owatonna, MN

Owatonna Sets Rib-Eating Record

By Roy Koenig
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm proud to say I helped set this record. Youth 1st of Owatonna and Cash Wise Foods hosted its most successful Baseball & BBQ fundraiser in mid-May. The event raised money for the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Youth Scholarship Fund as well. Youth 1st founder Mark Arjes said, "Cash Wise is such a great community partner and we are grateful for all the support that Keith (Ramm), Troy (Hinrichs) and the staff give us each year through the BBQ rib fundraisers."

krforadio.com
Community Policy
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
City
Owatonna, MN
Owatonna, MN
Lifestyle
Owatonna, MN
Society
City
Faribault, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Parks And Recreation#Cash Wise Foods#Baseball Bbq#Pigskin Pork#Target#Knowyourrights Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Google
Related
Owatonna, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Owatonna’s Work Force Center Might Reopen

The Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (OACCT) is pleased to announce that funding to reopen the Workforce Center in town "looks strong." In the weekly Tuesday Talk e-newsletter, the chamber states, "The Minnesota House and Senate have both passed the Jobs bill which contains $275,000 for the next two years to reopen the workforce center in Owatonna." The bill moves on to the governor.
PoliticsPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

18 Terms That Prove Minnesotans Have An Accent

If you've ever wanted to speak like a Minnesota, here's a crash course! Rule number one, smile...it will tense up the corners of your mouth, which is where part of the accent comes from. And, don't move your jaw very much. If this feels natural to you, you probably have...
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

SE Minnesota Man Admits Ripping Off Travel Agents

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - A former southern Minnesota travel agency owner has admitted ripping off agents around the country in a scam involving nearly half a million dollars. Pleading guilty in federal court in Minneapolis Wednesday was 45-year-old Matthew Schumacher. Prosecutors say Schumacher convinced agents to use his businesses...
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

32 Items that Are Better Than Tootsie Rolls at Minnesota Parades

You know it is summer in Minnesota when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. That's happening now for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 26th in Rochester, Minnesota. And I'm sure that businesses are getting their Tootsie Rolls ready to throw out to the crowds but here's a newsflash - no one wants Tootsie Rolls! Instead of spending your dollars on those worthless pieces of candy, check out these items to throw at the parade-goers instead.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Two More Deadly Motorcycle Accidents In Minnesota

Coon Rapids, MN ( KROC AM News) - There have been two more fatal motorcycle accidents reported in Minnesota, both in the Twin Cities area on Wednesday. The first happened in Coon Rapids around 4:00 pm. The preliminary investigation indicates a woman pulled her vehicle in front of the motorcycle and the male driver was killed.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s Least Vaccinated County is in Central MN

This COVID vaccine has been a bit of a controversial topic, much like the virus was during quarantine, lockdowns and every other "safety" protocol that was implemented. This pandemic has become political in this country, more than other countries for some reason. And this divide continues into the era of a vaccine for the virus. Now, there is some sort of variant that has become a topic of conversation and division again.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in MN is Not a Robin

The robins have arrived for the summer, and they might be one of the most recognizable birds in Minnesota, but they are not the most commonly seen bird in the state. Specifically the American Robin, is the orange-breasted, worm-eating, summer loving bird that we see all around. Any guess which species comes in as the most-seen in our fine state?
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

80% Olmsted County Residents 16 and Older Are Fully Vaccinated

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester area has reached another milestone when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations. The latest totals reported by the Minnesota Department of Health indicate nearly 96,500 Olmsted County residents are now fully vaccinated against the new virus. That equates to 80 percent of county residents 16 years and older. 83 percent, or over 100,600 Olmsted County residents over the age of 15, have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine.
Steele County, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

5 New Things at the 2021 Steele County Free Fair

County fairs are a paradox. We want the usual foods, rides, and attractions. Yet we also get excited for the new things that arrive each year. As county fairs resume in 2021, the anticipation might be at a fever's pitch for the annual get-together. The Steele County Free Fair is August 17-22 in Owatonna, where organizers are "Bringing Back the Fun in 2021." Look for dinosaurs, a hit-maker from Nashville, and a nine-foot-tall 'robot/transformer.'