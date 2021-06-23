Cancel
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Announces Issuance of Shares After Completion of Rights Offering

ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) (the 'Fund'), a closed-end fund, announced today, in furtherance to its press release dated June 17, 2021, the issuance of shares in connection with the successful completion of its transferable rights offering (the 'Offer'). The Offer commenced on May 20, 2021 and expired on June 16, 2021 (the 'Expiration Date').

ACCESSWIRE

ACCESSWIRE

Raleigh, NC
591
Followers
9K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

ACCESSWIRE is a news and communications network that disseminates full-text press releases for both private and publicly held companies globally to news media, financial markets, investors, information web sites, databases, bloggers and social networks.

 https://www.accesswire.com/newsroom
