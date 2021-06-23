Here's The Official Range Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E exceeding sales expectations, but the best is yet to come for this electric pony. Ford will soon release the more potent Mach-E GT and GT Performance Editions, which are significantly quicker than the base model. We've known for a while that these more powerful Mach-E variants will deliver thrilling acceleration numbers, but we didn't know how far they'd go on a charge with the EPA testing cycle. Today, Ford announced that the ranges exceed initial expectations.carbuzz.com