Here's The Official Range Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

The Ford vs. Chevrolet battle is a fierce one, not just because of loyal fan bases on both sides but because the brands' cars are often so closely matched. In some cases, Ford vs. Chevy debates have even turned violent. While the F-Series and Silverado truck comparisons are well-documented, as are the contests between the Mustang and the Camaro, Ford doesn't actually have anything to directly compete with the mid-engine Corvette C8 Stingray. It seems that Ford could be on a mission to change that after the Blue Oval was spotted apparently benchmarking a C8 Corvette on its own turf.