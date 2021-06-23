Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Here's The Official Range Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

By Jared Rosenholtz
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E exceeding sales expectations, but the best is yet to come for this electric pony. Ford will soon release the more potent Mach-E GT and GT Performance Editions, which are significantly quicker than the base model. We've known for a while that these more powerful Mach-E variants will deliver thrilling acceleration numbers, but we didn't know how far they'd go on a charge with the EPA testing cycle. Today, Ford announced that the ranges exceed initial expectations.

carbuzz.com
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Mustang Mach E#Mach#Pirelli#Ford Motor Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

2022 Chevrolet Camaro Looks Perfect In Vivid Orange Metallic

Despite continually falling behind the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger in the muscle car sales battle, the Chevrolet Camaro is still soldiering on. After suffering production setbacks brought by the ongoing semiconductor shortage, the Camaro will come back fighting for the 2022 model year. Last month, we learned that the...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ringbrothers 1969 Mustang Mach 1 UNKL Coming To Goodguys

Like a lot of you, we’re big fans of Ringbrothers, so when we heard UNKL, a 1969 Mustang Mach 1 built by the guys in Wisconsin will be at Goodguys 23rd Summit Racing Nationals this year, we were excited. You might remember this custom pony from the 2019 SEMA Show, before everything went haywire, which is when it was debuted to the public. With all the COVID-19 restrictions in place, UNKL hadn’t made another public appearance, until now.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Cooking Up Chevy Corvette C8 Rival

The Ford vs. Chevrolet battle is a fierce one, not just because of loyal fan bases on both sides but because the brands' cars are often so closely matched. In some cases, Ford vs. Chevy debates have even turned violent. While the F-Series and Silverado truck comparisons are well-documented, as are the contests between the Mustang and the Camaro, Ford doesn't actually have anything to directly compete with the mid-engine Corvette C8 Stingray. It seems that Ford could be on a mission to change that after the Blue Oval was spotted apparently benchmarking a C8 Corvette on its own turf.
California StatePosted by
Forbes

Mustang Mach-E Is Showing Up On California Highways — Can It Catch The Model Y?

The Mustang Mach-E is making its debut on Los Angeles highways, an indication that it is catching on in California, the largest U.S. electric car market. While the Tesla Model Y continues to dominate anything electric and was the best-selling EV in the U.S. in the first quarter according to Cox Automotive and Kelley Blue Book, I’ve been seeing more and more Mach-Es in my travels across Los Angeles, which includes Interstate Route 5, 405, and 118.
CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1978 Ford Mustang II Ghia

Ford returned the Mustang to its roots— an affordable, sporty-looking commuter based on a huge-selling economy car— for the 1974 model year when the Pinto-based Mustang II made its debut. While many now claim that the Mustang II has finally attained true respectability among American car freaks, I still see plenty of Mustang IIs en route to the cold steel jaws of The Crusher. Here’s a heavily-optioned ’78 Mustang II Ghia, complete with V8 engine and screaming orange Stirling cloth interior, found in a Denver self-service yard a couple of weeks ago.
CarsAutoGuide.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E vs Tesla Model Y Comparison

Welcome to the next level of the domestic head-to-head battle. In the red corner is the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Much has been said about Ford’s dedicated electric-only pony. No matter which side of the is-it-a-real-Mustang debate you fall on, you can’t deny the Mach-E has shaken up the segment, demanding attention in a segment that will get very crowded, very soon.
Carsinsideevs.com

Munro Live Says Ford Mach-E Door Modules Are Better Than Tesla

In the latest episodes of the Ford Mustang Mach-E teardown, Munro Live, Sandy Munro and Ben Lindamood take a look at the door modules and rear interior of the car. Those topics are not specifically related to EVs, however, it's always very interesting to see how the new electric cars are built and how they compare with Tesla (Sandy Munro's favorite benchmark).
Traffic Accidentstorquenews.com

These Ford Mustang Mach-E Crash Images Have An Interesting Back-Story

A picture speaks a thousand words as they say. This picture’s story about a crashed Ford Mustang Mach-E electric vehicle isn’t what you’d guess. The image above of a Ford Mustang Mach-E appearing to have crashed down a hill is courtesy of the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety or IIHS. You may recognize the initials as representing the foremost group conducting automotive safety testing in the United States. The image looks like a tragedy has occurred, but in fact, it is just preparation for a crash response and training. Here’s why that hard-to-get Ford Mustang Mach-E wasn’t wasted in this training exercise.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rear End Contains Decent Engineering: Video

Former Ford Motor Company engineer and current consultant and YouTuber Sandy Munro has been working on deconstructing a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E in recent weeks. After first praising the Mach-E’s undercarriage and suspension, Munro went on to express disappointment at what he found underneath the crossover’s frunk liner and show appreciation for the Mach-E’s door assembly. Now, he’s back with a new video that analyzes the Mach-E rear end, which reveals some pros and some cons.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Henry Ford II's Custom 1966 Ford Mustang Convertible Hits Auction With No Reserve

This special-order K-code Mustang would make a great centerpiece for your Ford shrine. But it won't be cheap. Some people feel the urge to collect things owned by the rich and famous, and that's whatever—even people with more money than ideas need to pass the time. If Henry Ford II's custom 1966 Ford Mustang GT K-code convertible appeals to them, though, they may find it harder to come by than an almost worthless NFT. They'll have to compete with hordes of Mustang nerds of all ages, who will love to geek out about all the car's unusual, one-off details.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Chevy Camaro Is In A Dire Situation

The Chevrolet Camaro is in trouble. There's no more honest way to put it. The sixth-generation muscle car has been on the market since 2016 and has changed relatively little ever since. By contrast, the sixth-gen Ford Mustang, launched a year before the current Camaro, received a significant facelift for 2018 and numerous other updates since. The Mustang has retained its muscle car sales crown while the Dodge Challenger has scored second place. The Camaro's third-place position is not the only thing that's troubling; it's the fact that its sales numbers are shockingly low.
Economyfordauthority.com

U.S. Ford Motor Company Crossover Sales Climb 16 Percent During Q1 2021

FORD ESCAPE -14.81% 40,990 48,117 22% 29%. Of the nine nameplates that make up FoMoCo crossovers, four experienced an increase, three saw a decrease in overall sales volume, and two are brand-new to the market. The four models to experience growth were the Ford Explorer, Lincoln Corsair, Lincoln Aviator, and the Lincoln Nautilus. Meanwhile, the Ford Escape, Ford Edge, and Ford EcoSport were the three models that were in the red. The Ford Bronco Sport and Ford Mustang Mach-E are all-new models and therefore don’t have a year-over-year comparison.
CarsHot Hardware

Ford's Athletic 480HP Mustang Mach-E GT Range Figures Gallop Past Early EPA Targets

Ford is off to a strong start with its Mustang Mach-E. While the vehicle only has a passing resemblance to its namesake, the Mustang Mach-E brings performance and flair to the electric vehicle (EV) market. Today, the company announced that the Mach-E GT and Mach-E GT Performance Edition have sailed past their originally-projected EPA ratings ahead of their official launch.