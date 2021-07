When you decide to buy a house, you don’t think twice about retaining a real estate broker to help you find the best house for you. The same is true when a person decides to sell their home. Sure, you occasionally see a “for sale by owner” sign, but that’s the exception that proves the rule. Why do people decide to engage the services of a broker as it pertains to real estate? Because they’re confident that, in return for a small percentage of the sale, a broker will help a buyer find a quality home or sell their home at the best price.