The Jonas Brothers and Draymond Green invest in Snackpass

KD excited to be back with Draymond, Kerr in Tokyo Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea Time is a healer, and familiarity goes a long way in a foreign land. That seems to be how Kevin Durant and his business partner Rich Kleinman are feeling right now. Durant is back with Team USA this summer for the Olympics, and is genuinely excited to play in Tokyo for the first time and to team up with a handful of new faces.