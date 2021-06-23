Cancel
NBA

The Jonas Brothers and Draymond Green invest in Snackpass

By Joe Guszkowski
restaurantbusinessonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnackpass, the social media-like ordering app that has grown quickly on college campuses, has raised $70 million to help it expand into bigger cities. The Series B round was led by Craft Ventures and included contributions from some notable names including the Jonas Brothers, Golden State Warriors player Draymond Green and Postmates founder Bastian Lehmann. Andreessen Horowitz, which led the company's $21 million Series A round in 2019, also took part.

