Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

American Horror Stories: Fear takes a new form in new teaser

By Mads Lennon
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday afternoon, Ryan Murphy invited American Horror Story fans to return to Murder House in a chilling new teaser for the upcoming anthology spinoff series American Horror Stories. The teaser introduces us to Rubber Woman, instead of Rubber Man. But Rubber Woman is far from the only new character...

1428elm.com
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

102K+
Followers
292K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dyllón Burnside
Person
Charles Melton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Story#American Horror Stories#Murder House#Rubber Woman#Rubber Man#Fx#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Visual Artcartermatt.com

American Horror Story spin-off evokes Murder House in promo art

Just in case you can’t wait until late August to see American Horror Story, here’s the good news: There’s a new corner of the franchise to explore! American Horror Stories is an upcoming spin-off show set to arrive at FX on Hulu come July 15, and it seems to be combining the essence of the flagship with the format of Black Mirror. After all, every episode is going to be a unique, singular story with its own cast.
Moviescrossroadstoday.com

Sarah Paulson felt ‘trapped’ by previous American Horror Story season

Sarah Paulson felt “trapped” by ‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’. The 46-year-old actress – who played Shelby Miller, Audrey Tindall and Lana Winters in the sixth season of Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology show – admitted coming into the series after playing Marcia Clark in ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’ meant she wasn’t feeling inspired by her next role.
MoviesVulture

Sarah Paulson Says Filming Roanoke Was Her Personal American Horror Story

Ryan Murphy, you heard nothing. Whether you’re a pencil-pusher, barista, or Emmy Award–winning actress, sometimes you gotta complain about your boss. And for Sarah Paulson, that outlet just happened to be The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast. The actress, who has starred in eight of the nine seasons of the American Horror Story anthology series, is a longtime Ryan Murphy acolyte, having also starred in Nip/Tuck, Ratched, and The People v. O.J. Simpson. But she says that filming the sixth season of American Horror Story, titled Roanoke, left her “underwhelmed.” “I just don’t care about this season at all,” Paulson told the podcast. “I know people will get mad at me for saying it, but for me, this was post having played Marcia [Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson] and it was what I went to do right after finishing Marcia.” Paulson played a British actor starring in a true-crime series about a haunted house in the 2016 season, alongside Cuba Gooding Jr., Kathy Bates, and Chaz Bono. “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience, because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do,” Paulson continued. “I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story. As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said, ‘Please let me sit this one out. You know, let me out.’”
MoviesCollider

New ‘American Horror Stories’ Poster Reveals Release Date for Ryan Murphy’s Spinoff

Ryan Murphy's latest production, American Horror Stories, released a new poster that reveals the premiere date for the highly anticipated series — July 15. The episodic anthology series is a spinoff of Murphy's highly acclaimed American Horror Story, in which each episode tells a similarly creepy and distinctive horror tale. American Horror Stories will consist of 16 one-hour episodes, and will likely feature some familiar characters and sets that fans will instantly recognize.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

American Horror Story: Double Feature Poster Confirms We Have Aliens!

With Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story ready to unleash its tenth season "Double Feature" on FX on August 25 (and the following day on FX on Hulu), viewers are getting a new official poster for the season, and there's just no other way for us to say this so here goes… WE'VE GOT ALIENS! Yes, that's right- it looks like Sarah Paulson was dumping out a red herring months ago when she went awkwardly quiet when asked if aliens would ever make an appearance again. When Murphy polled the AHS fanbase for the topics they wanted, "aliens" was listed so the foreshadowing was there. But are they good, bad, or more of an "observing" force? We'll know in two months, but for now? Here's a look at the poster for closer examination- now let's see if we get another one tomorrow and then a teaser over the weekend:
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Will American Horror Story: Double Feature Finally Resolve Unanswered AHS: Asylum Questions?

Now that we're in the thick of the summer TV season, it's the proper time to start compiling AHS theories, with the star-studded American Horror Story: Double Feature set to premiere on August 25, following the first season of the all-new anthology spinoff American Horror Stories. Thankfully, co-creator Ryan Murphy has already given the fandom somewhat ample fuel to set the rumor mills ablaze, and it looks like Season 10 could hopefully shed blinding light on some long unanswered questions regarding American Horror Story: Asylum.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Euphoria”: HBO released the teaser trailer for the new season

Two years have passed since the premiere of the first season of “Euphoria”, The youth series of HBO that revealed the story of Rue, a teenage girl with addiction problems. Made by zendaya, the show was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and now that fans are waiting for the second installment, the company released the teaser trailer.
TV & VideosCNET

Fear Street review: Netflix horror takes R.L. Stine to the next level

Take your pick from the bonkers smorgasbord of young adult and horror influences in Fear Street, a film trilogy hitting Netflix over the next three Fridays. Fancy Starcourt Mall from Stranger Things? The guilty pleasure gore of The Babysitter? Scream's hooded executioners?. Fear Street Part One: 1994, the first of...
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Messed Up Trailer For Netflix's New Italian Horror-Inspired Film A CLASSIC HORROR STORY

Netflix has released a full trailer for its scary and disturbing-looking new Italian horror thriller A Classic Horror Story. The film pays tribute to the classic Italian horror films from directors like Dario Argento and Mario Bava. The trailer also points out that the movie is looking to change the rules of horror movies. I don’t know what exactly that means, but I’m looking forward to finding out! I love horror movies and this one looks like it’s going to be pretty messed up.
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Netflix Releases New Trailer for R.L. Stine Horror Film 'Fear Street Part One: 1994'

Netflix has officially dropped the newest trailer for Fear Street Part One: 1994. The films are heavily inspired by R.L. Stine‘s horror books, aimed at finding a newfound adult audience from the novels’ young adult target market. The film is the first film of a three-part release and follows a serial killer that is possessed by an ancient witch haunting from a fictional city, Shadyside. Set in 1994, the film sees a group of teenagers find their way throughout their town while encountering a series of terrifying events that have haunted Shadyside for generations. The group makes the realization that the events over the years may be connected and that they might just be the next targets.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Bringing Madea Character Out of Retirement for Netflix Film

Tyler Perry is not bidding farewell to Madea after all, as the prolific creator and producer is bringing his iconic character and cult favorite film franchise to Netflix. Perry plans a 12th installment of the franchise, A Madea Homecoming, for a 2022 debut on the streaming service. The drama about Madea will be shot at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, where the multi-hyphenate shoots most of his projects.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Christina Ricci’s Matrix 4 Role Reportedly Revealed

The announced cast of The Matrix 4 clearly signals that the fourth installment in the sci-fi franchise is looking to toe the line between paying tribute to the original trilogy and setting an all-new story in motion, with several legacy players involved, but not so many that it’ll become an outright exercise in nostalgia.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘All My Children’ Alum Debbi Morgan Joins Lee Daniels-Karin Gist Fox Drama Series ‘Our Kind of People’

“All My Children’s” Angie Baxter-Hubbard, aka NAACP Award winner Debbi Morgan, has been cast in Lee Daniels and Karin Gist’s series “Our Kind of People,” a drama headed to Fox on Tuesday nights this fall. The “Power” and “Ghost” regular joins previously announced cast members Lance Gross (“Sleepy Hollow”), Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med”), Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”), Joe Morton (“Scandal”) LeToya Luckett and newcomer Alana Bright. The series is inspired by Lawrence Otis Graham’s book “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.” It is a co-production of Fox Entertainment and 20th Television.
gamepressure.com

The Witcher Season 2 Gets a New Teaser

Netflix has released another teaser for the second season of The Witcher. The new footage shows what we can expect from Henry Cavill as Geralt in the new episodes of the series. Recently we had a chance to. the first promotional video for the second season of The Witcher. We...
Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

People are losing it at this video of Addison Rae filming a TikTok in front of someone trying to work

If there's one thing we know about being a social media sensation, and especially a TikToker, it's that you have to learn never to be embarrassed by anything. Whether it's vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you've got to be willing to just go with it. Which is exactly what's going on in this behind the scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man seated behind her awkwardly tries to carry on working on his laptop. Props to her, and him quite frankly.