Alumna spotlight: Caroline Gresh

UMass Dartmouth’s Interior Architecture + Design (IA+D) Program is offered at the College of Visual & Performing Arts (CVPA) and was implemented in 2018 in response to Mount Ida’s abrupt closure. Led by IA+D Program Coordinator Rose Mary Botti-Salitsky, the program enabled students to transfer all of their credits from Mount Ida to UMassD as well as complete their degree program on schedule. Caroline Gresh, who recently completed the program and graduated with her BS, talks about finding a supportive community at the CVPA and being recognized as one of the “Top 100 Design Students” in North America by Metropolis Magazine.