LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time in over a year, Michigan reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 91 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 893,582. That is the lowest daily increase of cases since June 15, 2020, and only the second time the increase came in less than 100 since mid-March of 2020.