From Rapping, To Writing, To Podcasting, Dessa's Resume Is Getting Longer

By Public Editor
NPR
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has meant a major touring hiatus for many musical artists. But that hasn't stopped Dessa from making new music. In January, the rapper and singer announced a single series called "Ides," where she releases a new song on the 15th of every month. There's even one called "Terry Gross."

www.npr.org
