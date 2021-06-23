Updates from South Pasadena Unified School District During the COVID-19 Pandemic
On June 17, the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) modified the regulations that govern workplaces in California to be consistent with the revised health orders from the California Department of Public Health. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also aligned its health orders with the state’s protocols. Subsequently, the following guidance for schools will be in place for SPUSD 2021 summer programs:www.pasadenanow.com