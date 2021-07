There were two offenders released on parole during 2020 who live near Illinois ZIP Code 62613, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by Sangamon Sun. The data shows man and woman were released in the Athens zip code. The younger parolee was a 33-year-old woman convicted of a financial crime or fraud in 2019, and the other was a 40-year-old man convicted of a crime involving alcohol in 2016.