'Racist' Defined

myeasternshoremd.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the editor: After attending some of the Juneteenth activities, I asked myself if I am a racist. For most of my life I would have answered no I am not a racist. Racists were those southerners who killed Emmett Till. They were Bull Conner with his dogs, fire hoses and batons. They were the segregationists that made a group of people use separate restrooms and drinking fountains. They hated a group of people with dark skin and believed those people were inferior in intelligence, morality and work ethic.

Educationcitizensjournal.us

Telling Black Children They’re ‘Permanently Oppressed’ Is Racist, Mom Says In Condemnation Of Critical Race Theory

A mother gave a speech to the Florida State Board of Education on Thursday criticizing critical race theory and demanding it be removed from the classroom. Keisha King, a mother from Duval County, called it “unacceptable” to emphasize racial differences 100 years after the Tulsa riots at a public meeting of the Florida State Board of Education. The board voted unanimously at the meeting in favor of an amendment to ban critical race theory in classrooms, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
PoliticsYonkers Tribune.

In 2021, Does Anyone Seriously Believe Blacks Are Oppressed? By Bob Weir

FLOWER MOUND, TX — June 15, 2021 — President Obama’s Attorney General, Eric Holder, while in office, said the United States is “a nation of cowards” when it comes to race relations. He went on to say that, although there have been improvements in race relations, our country is still socially segregated. It was kind of odd to hear that from our country’s first black AG, appointed by our first black President. After all, tens of millions of whites voted for Obama against his opponent, John McCain, a white guy. Therefore, if more than half the nation wanted to be represented by a black man, wouldn’t that indicate that racial barriers had been taken down? Add to that the fact that Obama was re-elected over another white guy when he bested Mitt Romney in 2012.
SocietyWicked Local

COLUMN: Anti-Black Lives Matter propaganda on my porch

To the person who put anti-anti-racist propaganda on my porch, I don’t know who you are, but I wish I did so I could talk with you personally. I’d like to learn why you would leave a 50-page pamphlet attacking the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement on the porch of someone with a Black Lives Matter yard sign.
Sandpoint, IDBonner County Daily Bee

The Second Amendment is a racist document

On a recent episode of "Democracy Now!," Professor Carol Anderson discussed her book "The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America" that describes how the Second Amendment was written to empower local militia groups to put down slave revolts and protect plantation owners. She writes the Second Amendment is “rooted in fear of Black people, to deny them their rights, to keep them from tasting liberty.”
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Truth must be told on cruelties to Blacks

“Cruel race practices” rather than “critical race theory” or “cultural race theory” is the correct terminology for the cruel treatment enslaved Africans and their descendants have experienced for more than 500 years in the lands of the indigenous peoples of North America that Europeans invaded. In the 21st century, Americans...
Books & Literaturencadvertiser.com

Letter to the editor: Defining, protecting the 'fortress of yourself'

“To see what is in front of one’s nose can be a constant struggle.” — George Orwell. After watching the agonizing nine minutes of George Floyd in extremis, over and over again, I was haunted by a gnawing question. If I had been on that Minneapolis sidewalk that day, watching with my own eyes, what would I have done as life ebbed out of that helplessly bound man under the indifferent blue knee?
Societythewestsidegazette.com

Politically Correct Racism

“The United States is a nation founded on both an ideal and a lie.”. I offer these words of Nikole Hannah-Jones, whose 2019 essay is part of the New York Times Magazine’s “1619 Project,” to the Heritage Foundation and the horde of Republican politicians currently trying to update the look and feel of American racism (a.k.a., “the lie”), to make it, you know, respectable and politically correct, so that it fits seamlessly into the mores of the 21st century.
SocietyThe State Journal

Letter: Neither party's past is free from racism

In his June 9 letter to the editor, Barney Wingate complains about revisionist history and racism. It’s true that both parties have partisan mythologies that could use more honest history. Democrats like to believe there was a cleaner “party switch” of flipping of ideology in the 60s. Republicans would like to believe they’ve been anti-racist this whole time.
SocietyQuad-Cities Times

Letter: Dumb things

It is amazing to watch the continuing of the "Dumbing of America." It is dumb not to secure the border and allow anyone to come into this land and do what they will and vote without citizenship. It is dumb to promote equity when it turns out to be the...
SocietyDurango Herald

Critical race theory embodies racism

A recent article (June 11, “Rep. Lauren Boebert calls on critical race theory to be banned in schools”) attributed comments in support of critical race theory to Jennifer Trujillo, a dean at Fort Lewis College. Trujillo said that CRT does not encourage division but rather inclusion. These are astonishing claims...
ReligionObserver-Reporter

LETTER: Why we do not need CRT

The Psalmist writes, "I am fearfully and wonderfully made." Critical race theorists have repeatedly said that white people have no redeeming value (Ibram X. Kendi, Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, just to name one). I'm still reeling from shock and deep sadness after reading Rev. Erik Hoeke's virtue-signaling piece from Father's Day weekend in the Observer-Reporter ("Why We Need Critical Race Theory," June 20). The smoke of apostasy has entered the Christian religion. Christ admonished his apostles to "love one another as I have loved you." God doesn't care about white guilt or virtue-signaling. I don't know what Rev. Hoeke was taught in the seminary, and I'm not going to speculate. By the same token, I want no one to speculate about me based on an attribute over which I have no control – the color of my skin.
Societydbrnews.com

Says Peterson’s letter regarding Critical Race Theory inaccurate

Martin Peterson’s recent letter regarding HF802, Critical Race Theory, is inaccurate. I floor-managed and helped write this bill, and in several emails to Mr. Peterson I explained that the legislation does not prohibit the teaching of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and other mistakes in our history. To the contrary, the bill specifically states these topics are not prohibited.
SocietyWashington Post

I’m a conservative who believes systemic racism is real

The phrase “systemic racism,” like “climate change” and “gun control,” has been sucked into the vortex of the culture war. The emotional reaction to these words seems to preclude reasoned debate on their meaning. But a divisive concept can be clarifying. I know it has been for me: I don’t...
Societyhannapub.com

Letter to the Editor: Words matter

Words mean things. How we USE words matters. In today’s world, there are people waiting for someone to use a single word incorrectly so they can impugn, excoriate, and ruin the life of the misuser. It happens all the time. The on-going and erratic debate over Critical Race Theory (CRT)...
Oak Harbor, WASouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Critical race theory should not be taught in schools

Evidently our local outspoken advocate for Critical Race Theory doesn’t like that in an earlier letter, I outlined why Critical Race Theory should not be allowed in public schools. In desperation to try to salvage his precious Critical Race Theory, he mentioned “intersectionality” as if that is some academic marvel that everyone should learn about. Well, it’s not an academic marvel, but everyone should learn what it is.
SocietyPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

The dubious narrative about systemic racism | Column

It is undeniable that there are significant racial disparities in America, but the question is whether those disparities are manifestations of systemic racism or are, for the most part, the sum of the legacies of former racist practices and the cumulative effects of current racial prejudice. This is not a matter of semantics. The answer to this question has important policy implications.
Orange, CTwoodbridgetownnews.com

Acts Of Hate Have Defined My Amity Experience

Students, Parents Urge Amity Board to Embrace Diversity. A group of current and former Amity students and parents addressed the Amity Board of Education at its June 14 meeting to impress upon board members, the administration and the public at large how many students struggle with a lack of acceptance and acts of bullying at the school, and they generally described their Amity experience as being unwelcoming, to say the least.