'Racist' Defined
To the editor: After attending some of the Juneteenth activities, I asked myself if I am a racist. For most of my life I would have answered no I am not a racist. Racists were those southerners who killed Emmett Till. They were Bull Conner with his dogs, fire hoses and batons. They were the segregationists that made a group of people use separate restrooms and drinking fountains. They hated a group of people with dark skin and believed those people were inferior in intelligence, morality and work ethic.www.myeasternshoremd.com