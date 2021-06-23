GALLERY: Memorial Walk for Victims of Beatties Ford Road Shooting
Nearly 200 community members gathered on Beatties Ford Road on Tuesday to memorialize four people killed during Juneteenth celebrations there in 2020. In recognition of the tragic event’s one-year anniversary, about 75 mourners walked from Friendship Missionary Baptist Church to meet about 100 others at the site of the shooting, where family members and loved ones placed flowers and other mementos at four roadside memorials.qcnerve.com