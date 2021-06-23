Brett Favre on transgender athlete competing in the Olympics: 'Unfair'

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre said Tuesday that he doesn’t support transgender New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard competing in the upcoming Olympic games.

In a recent episode of his podcast “Bolling with Favre” Favre told co-host Eric Bolling that he doesn’t approve of Hubbard competing in the women's event.

"It's a man competing as a woman," Favre told Bolling. "That's unfair. It's not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that's fine. I got no problem with it. But you can't compete against — males cannot compete against females.”

"If I was a true female — I can't believe I'm saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself.”

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) on Sunday announced that Hubbard and four other weightlifters will be on New Zealand’s team, making her the first transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics.

NZOC added that Hubbard, 43, has met all of their eligibility requirements from the International Weightlifting Federation and the International Olympic Committee.

Hubbard has been eligible to compete in the Olympics since 2015 after IOC established new guidelines for openly transgender athletes.

Favre made headlines in April after the former football star said it was "hard to believe" that former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin meant to kill George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in police custody in 2020.

Floyd died after Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest for over eight minutes, and his passing ignited protests over police brutality throughout the nation.

Chauvin was convicted of murder in April, 2021.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics is set to begin on July 23 after debate about holding the event while the coronavirus continues to effect the globe.