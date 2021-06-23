Dragon’s Wandering Tavern Will Trade You a Magical Reveal Trailer

Magic: The Gathering has revealed a new mechanic that will appear in its upcoming Dungeons & Dragons crossover set. Wizards of the Coast revealed the new "Dungeon" mechanic in a First Look video posted to its Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel earlier this morning. The new mechanic will be introduced in "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," the upcoming set that brings in numerous characters, monsters, and concepts from Dungeons & Dragons. The mechanic is focused around "Dungeon" cards, a new type of card that exists outside of a player's library. There are three Dungeon cards in "Adventures in the Forgotten Realms," each of which are named after a different iconic dungeon found in Dungeons & Dragons. This mechanic was previously teased during a leak earlier this year.