Dragon’s Wandering Tavern Will Trade You a Magical Reveal Trailer
Studio Ghibli and the notoriously brutal roguelike genre sound like they should have absolutely nothing to do with each other, but the newly announced indie game Dragon’s Wandering Tavern has somehow managed to blend the two. With a combination of randomized but peaceful Ghibli-inspired landscapes and grinding-heavy gameplay that tasks the player with gathering resources from an ever-shifting forest, this title promises a fantasy management game like no other. Players take on the role of Dangoru the Dragon Merchant, a jolly green giant who must explore the enchanted Wandering Forest and befriend the magical creatures that live there. Lush pixel art brings wondrous environments and playful creatures to life. Rather than engaging in combat, players will master harvesting and crafting mechanics to create enchanted items, brew magical potions, and cook delicious meals for forest friends.cogconnected.com