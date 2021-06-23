‘We’re freaking out’: Missing Summer Wells father says authorities told mom they had a ‘tip’ after she passed lie detector test

The father of a missing Tennessee girl says that his wife was called to an investigative command center on Wednesday because investigators had a tip. This is just after the mother passed a lie detector test, Don Wells said.

Summer Wells, 5, was reported missing by her parents on June 15. The parents reportedly said they believe Summer left or was taken out of a basement door at their Hawkins County home. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is aiding the local sheriff’s department in the search for Summer, has said that the circumstances of Summer’s disappearance are unclear. Authorities have not ruled out foul play or named any suspects in the investigation.

On Wednesday, Summer’s father Don Wells told WKRN that his wife Candus Bly had passed a lie detector test, and indicated there may be a development in the investigation.

“My wife just left the district attorney’s office with the FBI, and she passed her lie detector test,” Donald Wells told the news station. “Then they told her to hurry down to the command center because they just got a tip, so we’re freaking out right now.”

The Hawkins County, Tennessee District Attorney’s Office reportedly confirmed that Bly was at the office on Tuesday but did not provide any further information.

Summer Wells is described as a white juvenile female with short blonde hair and blue eyes, standing about 3 feet tall. When she was last seen, she was reportedly wearing gray shorts and a pink top.

Anyone with possible information is urged to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 800-TBI-FIND.

