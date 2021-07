If the New Orleans Pelicans want to salvage their relationship with Zion Williamson, they must hire one of these three candidates to be his next head coach. The New Orleans Pelicans were the biggest winners of the 2019 offseason, as they won the NBA Draft Lottery to earn the right to select Duke superstar Zion Williamson. However, he has not surrounded by the best head coaches in his short time in the pros. Alvin Gentry was fired after failing to make the playoffs in the Orlando bubble in Zion’s rookie year, and Stan Van Gundy was let go after one season under his belt.