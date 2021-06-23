Please Enable JavaScript

Tiktok is a non-gaming app that mostly has drawn the attention of the new generation. It is the application by which people get close to the audience by creating video content. Different social media applications aim to provide entertainment by various techniques. There are about 2.5 billion registered users on different social media apps. Well, the figure shows the registered users only. Moreover, it also has an influence on the life of the young people that are 18+. Tiktok is one of the most viral applications in such a less span of time. Within two years after its creation, it became a rival to popular social media applications like Facebook, Netflix, Instagram, Snape chat, and multiple others. A study showed its ranking as number one in the Google App store among all the social media applications in the United Kingdom. That’s a wonderful achievement. The company now has many offices spread worldwide. They are present in UK, China, London, Japan, Europe, India, and many other developed countries.