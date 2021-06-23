Cancel
Please Enable JavaScript

 6 days ago

Www.cltampa.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website.

www.cltampa.com
News Break
Technology
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Surfside, FLPosted by
J. Harris

Surfside Condo Collapse

Early Thursday morning, Mike Stratton awoke to the sound of his cellphone ringing. It was his wife, Cassie Stratton, on the other end, speaking frantically about their condo building shaking. She told him she saw a sinkhole out her window where the pool used to be. Then the line went dead. Source: Miami Herald.
Spainthehornnews.com

John McAfee’s suicide report gets unexpected twist

When the British-American tycoon John McAfee was found dead in his prison, it sparked a firestorm of controversy surrounding his death. But a new development, reportedly discovered over the weekend, has some critics filling in the gaps. Sponsored: Have you seen this video yet?. An official source familiar with the...
Marketswoodlandreport.com

FB Stock: Is Facebook undervalued?

Facebook (FB) functions as a worldwide social networking company. Their mission is to enable people with the power to build community and bring the world closer together. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. This company’s products help people discover what’s going on in the world around...
Cell Phonesthesaxon.org

WhatsApp leads the social networks in Spain, where 80% of the population already uses these platforms

Spain has about 38 million people who use social networks, WhatsApp being the most used. WhatsApp The novelty that will change the way you shop online. The Use of the social network has grown more than 3 percent during the first quarter of the year, reaching more than 4,300 million users, a figure that in the case of Espaa approaches the 38 million users, 80 percent of the population.
Internetsproutsocial.com

11 Dos and don’ts on social media etiquette for businesses

Oversharing and spamming on social media. We’e seen it and have been guilty of it at some point as well. These are social media etiquettes we all know (but sometimes fail to follow). Personal accounts aside, businesses also should maintain certain etiquette in their social media presence. Social media etiquette...
Internetcloudwards.net

Facebook Privacy Settings: How to Make Facebook Private in 2021

Facebook has problems protecting your information. In a year full of concerning reports on how the social media platform polices — or fails to — users’ data, not only is it operating in an unflattering spotlight, but it’s also forcing some users to consider their security. To help those people, we’ve put together this guide to Facebook privacy settings.
Internet1000logos.net

How to Unblock a Contact in Facebook and Messenger

Who hasn’t blocked anyone? We all get overly emotional, or we just accidentally push buttons and then regret it. Sometimes we block someone on purpose, but even in these cases, it’s important to know how to “get it all back. If you have blocked someone on Facebook, that person can...
Internetnewmilfordspectrum.com

Do you remember MySpace and Friendster? This is the history of social media

The arrival of the Internet, some years ago, generated a before and after in different civilizations, opening the way to a new way of communication between users who did not necessarily need to be in the same room. For example, with email, web pages or forums . The interaction between people began to gain, little by little, more and more strength, eliminating -among other things- a large number of cultural or language borders.
Accidents22 Words

Chilling Footage Captured Inside Miami Condo Building Before Collapse

Last Thursday, a twelve-story beachfront condominium tower in Miami suddenly collapsed with no warning. There are currently 9 people dead with 150 people missing. The death toll is tragically expected to rise. Teams have been working solidly since the building collapsed and have now been joined by rescue workers from...
Internetmediapost.com

Facebook's Bulletin Newsletter Service Debuts

Facebook has unveiled its much-discussed newsletter service Bulletin, featuring a small group of writers at the start. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the product is designed to help writers earn a living amid changes in the media ecosystem. Bulletin allows writers to self-publish their work in various formats and includes a...
Oakland, CAmediapost.com

Facebook Sues Over $36 Million Ad-Fraud Scheme, Targeted Agency Employees

Facebook Tuesday sued four Vietnamese residents who allegedly perpetrated a $36 million ad fraud scheme that involved taking control of the accounts of users who worked at advertising and marketing agencies. “Defendants misused cookies to take control of the accounts, a technique known as 'session or cookie theft,' and targeted...
Behind Viral Videosopenthenews.com

Why TikTok Is Becoming Top Social Media Network in The World?

Tiktok is a non-gaming app that mostly has drawn the attention of the new generation. It is the application by which people get close to the audience by creating video content. Different social media applications aim to provide entertainment by various techniques. There are about 2.5 billion registered users on different social media apps. Well, the figure shows the registered users only. Moreover, it also has an influence on the life of the young people that are 18+. Tiktok is one of the most viral applications in such a less span of time. Within two years after its creation, it became a rival to popular social media applications like Facebook, Netflix, Instagram, Snape chat, and multiple others. A study showed its ranking as number one in the Google App store among all the social media applications in the United Kingdom. That’s a wonderful achievement. The company now has many offices spread worldwide. They are present in UK, China, London, Japan, Europe, India, and many other developed countries.
InternetInternational Business Times

14 Crazy Facebook, Instagram Facts On Social Media Day 2021

It celebrates the impact of social media on society in general. About 50-60% of a user's followers on Instagram will see their posts. People on Facebook are most active at 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Social Media Day is celebrated on June 30, and it recognizes the positive effects of...