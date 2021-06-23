Cancel
Opening Ceremony Brings the Party to Hotspot Chifa, With Teen Punk Band The Linda Lindas, Kim Gordon and Jaime Xie

By Ryma Chikhoune
“They are the stars of the night,” Humberto Leon said of The Linda Lindas, the all-girl teenage punk band, at Opening Ceremony’s L.A. party on Tuesday night. The group, comprised of two sisters, a cousin and their close friend — Lucia de la Garza, Mila de la Garza, Eloise Wong and Bela Salazar — have quickly become a sensation after their performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” inside the L.A. Public Library went viral last month.

