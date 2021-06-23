Opening Ceremony Brings the Party to Hotspot Chifa, With Teen Punk Band The Linda Lindas, Kim Gordon and Jaime Xie

If you find yourself in Midtown West anytime soon, you’d be foolish to miss Bergdorf Goodman’s heart-warming and multi-faceted new campaign: “Love Letters to New York.” The initiative brings together the most beloved characters in fashion, pop culture, and the arts to share what exactly it is about the metropolis that keeps them hooked. Among those involved in the project are icons like Lauren Hutton, Debbie Harry, Christy Turlington, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Joseph Altuzarra, Brunello Cucinelli, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and so many more. Their thoughtful and passionate notes will be featured across Bergdorf Goodman’s windows, on their, digital channels, and on wild posting throughout the city—so keep your beady eyes peeled. The Daily caught up with the mastermind behind the idea: BG’s vp of creative and brand marketing Elle Strauss; a Briton and mom-of-two who has a keen eye for culture…and an enduring love for a cuppa tea.