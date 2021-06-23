Cancel
Williston Park, NY

Public Hearing: Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Williston Park

By stevenblank
theislandnow.com
 7 days ago

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Williston Park will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible, at the Village Hall, 494 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, New York, for the purpose of considering the adoption of Local Law No. 3 of 2021 entitled ìA local law adopted pursuant to Cannabis Law ß 131 opting out of licensing and establishing retail cannabis dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption establishments within the Village of Williston Park.îAll interested persons may hear and be heard at the aforesaid time and place. †A copy of Local Law No. 3 of 2021 will be available at the Village Hall for inspection and can be reviewed during the normal business hours. †By Order of the Board of TrusteesJulie KainVillage Clerk – TreasurerIncorporated Village of Williston ParkDated: June 8, 2021.

theislandnow.com
