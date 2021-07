Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh recently offered some wise words for young star Bam Adebayo after the 23-year-old struggled at some points during the 2020-21 season. “I kind of knew that Bam would struggle a little this year, because of the short turnaround from last season,” Bosh said during an interview with Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel. “And there’s just something about those Finals. When you’re in the Finals, the scouting report is different. The way they play you is a lot different. So this was his year to really feel that, to really feel how that next level is going to be, night in and night out.”