‘Vinyl’ #1 review

The first new Spawn title in years is on the horizon and creator Todd McFarlane has revealed three brand new covers for the upcoming King Spawn #1 from all-star artists including Puppeteer Lee, Greg Capullo, and Sean Gordon Murphy. All three are viewable below though Capullo's was revealed as a “work-in-progress” by Image Comics, with a full color version to be released upon publication. In a statement, McFarlane said: "My goal is to give fans twice as much SPAWN titles to read than they had before… and at the lowest price possible! And by the end of the year, there will be a Spawn-related book available for fans every week of the month. We will be introducing new heroes and villains along with classic characters as we expand the SPAWN Universe into the future."