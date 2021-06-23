Cancel
'Vinyl' #1 review

By Ronnie Gorham
Just when you thought you’d read it all in the world of comics, writer Doug Wagner and artist Daniel Hillyard return with another bizarre serial killer tale guaranteed to make you question what the hell you just read. If you’re not familiar with their previous Image Comics series Plastic, it’s about a retired serial killer trying to rescue his girlfriend Virginia, who was a literal plastic doll. In the first entry of their newest book, Vinyl #1, we meet Walter. Walter is a psychotic killer who loves the sound of vinyl records and his best friend, a retired FBI agent named Dennis. But when a cult of female sunflower farmers kidnaps Dennis, well, that’s when the real fun begins.

