On the campaign trail, City Council candidate Jaslin Kaur has said it was her father’s struggle with taxi-medallion debt that inspired her run to represent District 23 in Eastern Queens, where she grew up. Like many taxi drivers in the city, Kaur’s dad, Partap Singh, took out loans to be able to pay for his taxi medallion in 1993 and to this day works ten-hour days so he can pay it back and take care of his family. When the taxi-medallion market crashed in 2014, he was left with a now-undervalued medallion and around $130,000 in loans to repay. Thousands of drivers across the city had their lives similarly decimated, and the despair and crippling debt have even led some to take their own lives. Despite the extent of the crisis, the city hasn’t done much to help drivers like Singh recover.