PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern continues to look unsettled in the panhandle through the upcoming weekend. For tonight we will see the showers end lows fall into the low to mid 70s. On Thursday it will start quiet, but we will again see another round of showers & storms in the panhandle. Rain chances will be 60%. Highs will reach the mid to maybe upper 80s in a few locations. A cold front approaches Friday/Saturday and that will help enhance the rain activity so expect rain chance to increase to 70-80%. On the 4th we will see a continuation of the wet weather with rain chances at 60%.