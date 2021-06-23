Over my decade or so in litigation, I have seen all types of lawsuits and litigants. Indeed, I have litigated many run-of-the-mill lawsuits that were handled by the usual law firm cast of characters I am used to seeing in the courthouses in which I practice. I have also been involved with some lawsuits that involved nonlawyer pro se plaintiffs, which were extremely interesting matters to handle. However, the lawsuits for which I really like to grab the popcorn and sit back to watch the tactics and passion of the parties involved are those in which one or more litigants are lawyers themselves. Based on my experiences, lawyers make formidable litigants for a variety of reasons.