The Bend Elks scored 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning to defeat the Wenatchee AppleSox, 15-7, on Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium. The AppleSox plated five in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-3 lead, but the Elks sent 15 men to the plate in an inning where each of the first 10 hitters reached before an out was recorded. Sam Linscott delivered the big blow with a three-run homer as the ninth hitter of the inning.