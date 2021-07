If you were among the millions of Friends fans who settled in front of your TV for the long-awaited reunion of the beloved sitcom cast members on HBO Max a few days ago — something so many of you did, by the way, that it made Friends our most-watched TV show of the week across all streamers — there’s an emotional moment you might have missed. Lisa Kudrow pointed it out in an interview after the episode premiered. The encounter actually happened during the first few moments of Friends: The Reunion, as the cast members are filing in, one by one....