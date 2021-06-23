Cher Talks Elephants, Casting Her Biopic and a 'Big' Collaboration With Rapper Saweetie

It’s not the worst idea to come along and it’s likely that it could happen that we’ll see Dwayne Johnson in a musical one of these days. The former WWE star has been known to bust out a few lyrics here and there and he has managed to capture the attention of many people when he sang You’re Welcome in the Moana movie. He’s not exactly what anyone would call the next great thing to happen to music, but he has a decent voice and could easily pull his weight in a musical if he so chose. What the musical would be about and how far it would test his skills is hard to say since currently there’s no word about what the movie would be focused on and who else would be starring in the picture with Johnson. Seriously, it does make a difference since putting a professional singer in with someone that is good but not great can kind of drown out the latter individual while making the former look like the star they are. Of course, in this case, it probably wouldn’t happen since Johnson’s immense personality and star power kind of dominates just about anything he’s in, to begin with.