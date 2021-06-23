Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cher Talks Elephants, Casting Her Biopic and a 'Big' Collaboration With Rapper Saweetie

By Marc Malkin
darientimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was covering the red carpet for a tribute to Mike Nichols years ago when Cher arrived. She took some photos but strolled by reporters hoping — to no avail — for an interview. Feeling courageous — or maybe more desperate — I yelled out as loud as I could,...

www.darientimes.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Goetzman
Person
Cher
Person
Saweetie
Person
Eric Roth
Person
Chaz Bono
Person
Cherilyn Sarkisian
Person
Jonathan Demme
Person
Bob Geldof
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Elephants#Straight Men#Big Collaboration#Variety Paris Hilton#Lgbtq#Smithsonian Channel#Paramount Plus Rrb#Universal Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
defpen

Saweetie Shares The Release Date For Her Debut Album

Earlier this week, Tyler, The Creator let fans know that his next album would arrive on June 25. Now, it appears that another California native will join him on that date. Saweetie has announced that her debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, will be available on June 25. “The world is...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Cher hopes a newcomer plays her in biopic

Cher wants a newcomer to play her in an upcoming biopic. The 75-year-old singer has spoken to the bosses of Universal Pictures about the movie and she hopes that they will ultimately take her advice onboard. She said: "I know the people so I'm sure they'll … listen to things...
Beauty & Fashionflaunt.com

Salma Slims | ‘Runway Rapper’ Talks “Ennie Minnie,” Fashion & The Independent Grind

If you’re not familiar with Salma Slims, prepare to fall in love. The singer, songwriter, rapper, and model describes herself as “that bitch,” a girls’ girl with a knack for spitting bars, creating bangers, and taking flawless photos. Boasting herself as the “Runway Rapper,” the Atlanta native gives inspiration and motivation to women around the world to stay classy, stay confident, and go after your wildest dreams.
CelebritiesNME

Saweetie on how meeting Cher inspired her to delay debut album

Saweetie has revealed how meeting Cher led to her debut album being delayed. The California rapper was initially due to drop ‘Pretty Bitch Music’ last Friday (June 25) via Warner, having recently shared her latest single ‘Fast (Motion)’. Last Sunday (June 27), Saweetie was nominated in the Best Female Hip...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

Cher says an unknown will play her in biopic

Cher can feel something inside her say, she’s yet to find her on-screen counterpart. Whoever ends up playing the Oscar- and Grammy-winning pop colossus in the forthcoming Cher biopic, announced last month just before her 75th birthday, will have massive shoes to fill and might be a newcomer, the musical staple told Variety.
Moviesthesource.com

Vic Mensa To Star In Biopic Film About Late Rapper ProKid

Vic Mensa is taking his talents to the big screen. Vic Mensa is set to star in the upcoming feature film African/American. A biopic based on the life of the late rapper ProKid. Just recently we caught Mensa as he made his television acting debut on the Showtime series “The Chi” and he is quickly making his mark on the big screen. The film, which is set during the post-apartheid Renaissance period in South Africa, follows Howard University alumni Syd Money in a story about his time with South African Hip-Hop pioneer, ProKid. The Roc Nation artist is part West African with roots from Ghana and is set to play Syd.
MusicBillboard

Saweetie Reveals How Meeting Cher Made Her Push Back Her Album Release

"This album needs to have feelings, it needs to have soul, it needs to have spirit," the rapper tells Billboard on the BET Awards red carpet. On Sunday's BET Awards red carpet, Saweetie was a vision in royal blue, rocking a sweeping, barely there Dolce & Gabbana gown. While the "Icy Grl" artist appeared calm and collected, she expressed her "surprise" at being nominated for best female hip hop artist at the show.
Musicthesource.com

Saweetie and Cher Team up for Campaign

At the beginning of the month, fans thought that Saweetie and Cher were teaming up for a joint collaboration on the “My Type” rapper’s upcoming album, “Pretty B*tch Music.” While imagining that the two on the song together may seem unique, Saweetie cleared the air and let it be known that she and the Goddess of Pop are actually linking up for a campaign rather than a song.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
E! News

Cher Just Made Her TikTok Debut and You Better Believe It Was Iconic

Watch: Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu. When you're Cher, no introduction is necessary. Still, to commemorate her official TikTok account, the pop legend did fans the honor of posting her first video—and as you could have guessed, it was just as iconic as she is. First of all, she gave fans not one, but two outfits, complete with alternating blond and brunette wigs.
MusicTVOvermind

So Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Wants to Do a Musical

It’s not the worst idea to come along and it’s likely that it could happen that we’ll see Dwayne Johnson in a musical one of these days. The former WWE star has been known to bust out a few lyrics here and there and he has managed to capture the attention of many people when he sang You’re Welcome in the Moana movie. He’s not exactly what anyone would call the next great thing to happen to music, but he has a decent voice and could easily pull his weight in a musical if he so chose. What the musical would be about and how far it would test his skills is hard to say since currently there’s no word about what the movie would be focused on and who else would be starring in the picture with Johnson. Seriously, it does make a difference since putting a professional singer in with someone that is good but not great can kind of drown out the latter individual while making the former look like the star they are. Of course, in this case, it probably wouldn’t happen since Johnson’s immense personality and star power kind of dominates just about anything he’s in, to begin with.
CelebritiesHOT 97

Cardi B Speaks Her Mind About The Mistreatment Of Female Rappers

Cardi B. has always been a vocal person and has never been afraid to speak her mind about issues and topics that affect her the most. Earlier this week, the rapper spoke out about the mistreatment of female rappers on Twitter. While replying to a fan’s tweet who pointed out the constant criticism that these rappers receive despite being very talented.