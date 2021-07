Khamauri Rogers liked his official visit to Miami’s campus so much he decided to commit to the Hurricanes while in Coral Gables. Rogers, a four-star cornerback from Lexington, Miss., announced a commitment to UM on Saturday evening. He was one of 10 prospects on an official visit with Miami over the weekend. Rogers, the nation’s No. 9-ranked cornerback and No. 61 player regardless of position ...