Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Review: Book details overlooked experience of Black residents in coal communities

By The Daily Yonder
hoptownchronicle.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the oldest and most enduring myths about the Appalachian Mountains is that they are now and always have been overwhelmingly populated by white Scots-Irish. Dr. William H. Turner has written a new book, “The Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in Appalachian Coal Towns,” that kills that myth about whiteness and, for good measure, buries several more myths as well. It is fair to say this is a very scholarly assault on J.D. Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy” and his insistence that mountaineers created and deserve their poverty.

hoptownchronicle.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Haley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Coking Coal#Black Churches#Black Culture#Coal Town#Racial Injustice#Notre Dame University#Abc#Smithsonian#Norris#Black Appalachians#U S Steel#The Lynch Colored School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Related
Books & LiteratureBowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'Wake'

“Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts” by Rebecca Hall, illustrated by Hugo Martínez. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2021. 208 pages, $29.99 (hardcover). This graphic novel switches between Dr. Rebecca Hall’s journey into her research, the prejudice and discrimination she faced, her own family history and story and then the stories she was researching. Hall discovered that there were many women who planned and led slave revolts on the slave ships during the Middle Passage, the journey across the sea. Those women and others continued to fight their enslavers throughout the Americas, and then their stories were buried, erased or forgotten.
Books & Literaturemusicconnection.com

Book Review: Rock Me On The Water

There have been some terrific books written about key years in the music world, but in Atlantic magazine senior editor Brownstein’s engrossing new book, he focuses on the politics, film, television and, of course, music, all of which coalesce in Los Angeles in fascinating, transformative ways in the year 1974. Great sections in all categories. We especially dig the book’s Jackson Browne material, which offers singular work-ethic choices that should be inspirational to all aspiring artists.
Books & LiteratureMarietta Daily Journal

Book review: Early buzz on ‘The Other Black Girl’ is well-deserved

——— Nella Rogers is the only Black woman at the all-white, very unwoke Wagner Books in Zakiya Dalila Harris’ stunning debut, “The Other Black Girl,” an insightful, often uncomfortable, look at race, office politics, jealousy, ambition and friendship. Nella both revels in and reviles her status at the Manhattan publisher....
Wallace, IDShoshone News Press

Book review: The Rossi Murder

From the 1910 fire to being declared the Center of the Universe, many notable events have occurred in Wallace throughout the years. One of the more memorable events in the town’s history began on June 30, 1916, when Herman J. Rossi shot Clarence Dahlquist in the lobby of the Samuel’s Hotel.
Books & Literaturestanfordmag.org

Book Review: Searching for Safe Haven

“Kept alive but prevented from living. . . .” In these few words, Ty McCormick, ’10, an editor at Foreign Affairs, introduces the plight of Dadaab, Kenya, once the world’s largest refugee complex, housing hundreds of thousands of Somalis after civil war overwhelmed their country in 1991. Beyond the Sand and Sea: One Family’s Quest for a Country to Call Home is the result of not only three years of research when McCormick was Foreign Policy’s Africa editor but also his friendship with Asad Hussein, the book’s main character. Like others born in Dadaab, Asad is stateless, citizen of neither Somalia nor Kenya, unable to live safely in his familial homeland yet barred from Kenyan society. Asad grows up reading novels donated by charities, recognizing the strangeness of his life in Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude; finding hope in the immigrant narratives of Junot Díaz, Vladimir Nabokov and Ng˜ug˜wa Thiong’o; and seeing himself in the adolescent identity struggles of J.D. Salinger’s Catcher in the Rye.
Books & Literaturethecountyline.net

Book review: ‘The Pioneers’ by David McCullough

David McCullough is well known for illuminating America’s past. You need only to put his name in any search engine to see a number of notable biographies and other significant nonfiction authored by him. In “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West,” McCullough describes the challenges brought about after Britain ceded the area that became the Northwest Territory.
PoliticsTimes-Republican

If you love our Country, don’t ban its history

Across the country, several states have passed or introduced bills that ban teaching “critical race theory.” Oklahoma’s governor just signed one. Arizona’s governor just vetoed one. Texas and North Carolina are moving ahead with similar bills. I’d like to set aside the fact that the people most upset about critical...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

Minneapolis native author wins Pulitzer Prize for fiction

MINNESOTA, MN — Louise Erdrich, a Minnesota writer, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction Friday for her novel called “The Night Watchman”. Erdrich is an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. She had won several awards in her career, including the National Book Award, the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award, the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and twice the National Book Critics Circle fiction award.
Moviespbs.org

Filmmakers Show How Agent Orange Catastrophe Did Not End with the Vietnam War

The well-oiled, three-person machine behind The People vs. Agent Orange each brought their manifold backgrounds to the table in order to put together a film that involved equal parts investigative journalism, humanistic portrait of victims and fighters, and suspense thriller/detective story. Alan Adelson and his partner in film and life Kate Taverna previously made the historic documentaries In Bed with Ulysses and Lodz Ghetto, but beyond that, Taverna has edited more than 50 independent feature docs, shorts and broadcast films over a career spanning more than 35 years, including the acclaimed Pray the Devil Back to Hell, while Adelson wrote investigative articles in Esquire and The Wall Street Journal. Their collaborator Véronique Bernard has produced numerous documentaries across the globe.
Books & Literatureeriereader.com

Book Review: House of Sticks

In 1993, at just three years old, Ly (pronounced "Lee") Tran and her family emigrated from a small town in Vietnam to New York City to begin a new life, made possible through a humanitarian program run by the U.S. government for prisoners of war. Her father, a former lieutenant in the South Vietnamese army, spent seven years in a POW camp barely surviving before escaping back to his hometown and eventually marrying Ly's mother.
Books & LiteratureWashington Times

BOOK REVIEW: ‘Paper Trails’

Twenty-seven years ago, the U.S. Postal Service opened a new post office building in Mesquite, Nevada, a city of just under 21,000 some 90 miles northeast of Las Vegas. Apart from a plaque at the entrance denoting its construction in 1994, the facility isn’t much different from thousands of others in the United States today.
Books & Literaturereviewed.com

10 books about the Black experience to read this Juneteenth

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Emancipation Proclamation, which freed all slaves, was signed on January 1, 1863. However, it wasn’t until June 19, 1865, that enslaved people in Texas got word of their freedom. According to National Museum of History and Culture (NMAAHC), Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is named after enslaved people in Texas who did not get their freedom until Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, to share the news.
Lawrence, KSku.edu

Native American fiction writer tries to keep it real

LAWRENCE – For Devon Mihesuah, a University of Kansas professor and enrolled citizen of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, fiction is a way to get at some of the deeper truths she explores in her award-winning nonfiction writing on Indigenous people’s issues. Or at least it’s a chance to write about them in a compelling and inspirational way, with supernatural characters and role models.
EducationPosted by
Deseret News

Why our schools aren’t doing justice to the complexities of Black history

I love history, but I LOVE Black history. I am not sure when I fell in love with Black history, but I know it was not based on my K-12 educational experiences. As an elementary student, I distinctly remember sitting through history lessons thinking, “Some of this history stuff does not make sense.” My schooling rarely taught about Black people and events. Still, when my teachers did, I learned that slavery was a paternalistic system, and that Black people were content as slaves — or at least accepted their oppressed conditions because slaves were well taken care of by their masters. I learned that the Civil War was about states’ rights — not slavery — and I was taught to have compassion for white Southerners and their way of life. I learned Rosa Parks was just tired, Black folks had to achieve equity only through nonviolence and racism was over after the civil rights movement in the 1960s.
Georgia StateWashington Post

The irony of complaints about Nikole Hannah-Jones’s advocacy journalism

In the mid-20th century, Walter Hussman Sr. transformed a handful of small newspapers in southern Arkansas into one of the South’s most profitable media companies. His son, Walter Hussman Jr., joined the family business in the 1970s and helped it gain control of two historically important Southern newspapers — the Arkansas Democrat and the Arkansas Gazette. Now, as local and regional news outlets struggle to survive, the younger Hussman is giving back. He is donating $25 million to the University of North Carolina’s school of journalism and media, a generous investment in the future of journalism that should have cemented the Hussman family’s honored place in Southern media.
Long Beach, WAdiscoverourcoast.com

New book details local ghost tales

Using ghost stories as a vehicle to tell the southern Washington coast’s history, author Sydney Stevens of Oysterville, Washington, takes readers on haunted adventures up and down the Long Beach Peninsula in her new book. “Historic Haunts of the Long Beach Peninsula” tells the tales of ghostly encounters in the...