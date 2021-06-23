Review: Book details overlooked experience of Black residents in coal communities
One of the oldest and most enduring myths about the Appalachian Mountains is that they are now and always have been overwhelmingly populated by white Scots-Irish. Dr. William H. Turner has written a new book, “The Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in Appalachian Coal Towns,” that kills that myth about whiteness and, for good measure, buries several more myths as well. It is fair to say this is a very scholarly assault on J.D. Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy” and his insistence that mountaineers created and deserve their poverty.hoptownchronicle.org