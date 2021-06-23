Emmons County 4-H’ers participate in 2021 District Communication Arts Contest
The Emmons County 4-H 2021 District Communication Arts Contest was held Tuesday, June 1, at the Morton County Courthouse in Mandan. Area Junior winners were Shonda Haak, Mass Media presentation (Commercial), Granola & More, first place; Ettalynn Stuckle and Henry Stuckle, Team Mass Media Presentation (commercial) "Dog"logne, first place; Jude Barnhart, Interpretive reading, "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death"