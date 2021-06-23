Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The new Glassdoor rankings are out. Did your CEO make the list?

By Douglas Fruehling
Posted by 
San Francisco Business Times
San Francisco Business Times
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chances are, they did: Nearly a quarter of the companies on the list are based in the Bay Area.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco Business Times

San Francisco, CA
769
Followers
2K+
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Business Times provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanfrancisco
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Glassdoor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

Northwell’s Michael Dowling named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2021

Northwell Health President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Dowling has been named to the Top CEOs 2021 list by the job recruiting site Glassdoor, which compiled voluntary employee feedback from thousands of companies to rank America’s 100 best leaders. Dowling earned a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award with a 96...
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

Glassdoor Names Delta’s Ed Bastian Among Top CEOs of 2021 for Leadership Through Crisis

Delta CEO Ed Bastian was named among the top 10 CEOs in Glassdoor’s Employees’ Choice Awards for the Top CEOs of 2021, which names leaders who excelled at supporting their people throughout the challenging days of the pandemic. With a 97 percent approval rating, Bastian ranked 24 percent above the average CEO approval rating based on the 1.5 million employers reviewed on site.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

17 healthcare companies ranked best places to work on Glassdoor

Job and recruiting site Glassdoor released the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Award, honoring the 100 best places to work in the U.S. in 2021. The ratings are based on anonymous employee feedback on their employer. Here's how healthcare companies ranked among 100 businesses:. No. 19: Emanate Health (Covina,...
EconomyCNBC

These are the top 10 U.S. CEOs of 2021, according to Glassdoor

During a year stricken by the coronavirus pandemic, CEOs across the country faced unprecedented challenges, and despite uncertainty some rose to the occasion, pivoting their work environments to better serve employees. Glassdoor created its list of the 100 highest-rated CEOs from employee reviews between May 2, 2020, and May 1,...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

SafeStreets USA CEO Kevin Gaylord Named a Glassdoor Top CEO IN 2021

LEHI, Utah (PRWEB) June 18, 2021. SafeStreets USA CEO Kevin Gaylord has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021 in the U.S. Small and Medium Companies (SMB) Category. Every year, Glassdoor releases its annual Top CEOs award, highlighting top leaders that employees love working for...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Protiviti's Joseph Tarantino Named A 2021 Glassdoor Top CEO

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protiviti President and CEO Joseph Tarantino has been recognized as one of the 2021 Glassdoor Top CEOs in the U.S. Large Companies category in Glassdoor's annual Employees' Choice awards. Tarantino received a 95% approval rating from Protiviti employees to earn a place on the list, which is based on voluntary, anonymous reviews shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year. The 2021 accolade marks the fourth time Tarantino has been named to the Glassdoor Top CEOs list.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Medical Guardian's Geoff Gross Named #29 Top CEO By Glassdoor

PHILADELPHIA, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Guardian Chief Executive Officer Geoff Gross has earned a Glassdoor Employee's Choice Award, honoring the Top CEOs of 2021. Gross ranked #29 out of 50 CEOs in the U.S. small-and-medium-sized business (SMB) category. Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting websites,...
Businessstpetecatalyst.com

KnowBe4’s Sjouwerman makes ‘top CEO’ list

June 17, 2021 - Stu Sjouwerman, CEO of KnowBe4, has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021. The annual award highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe. Sjouwerman ranked No. 70 on the list of 100 CEOs and was the only CEO of a company headquartered in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area on the list. Ratings are based on anonymous and voluntary reviews shared by KnowBe4 employees on Glassdoor over the past year. KnowBe4 (Nasdaq: KNBE) is a Clearwater-based cybersecurity training company. See the full list here.
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

Venterra Realty CEO John Foresi Named A 2021 Glassdoor Top CEO

HOUSTON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Venterra Realty CEO, John Foresi, has won a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021 in the U.S. Small & Medium Business Category. Glassdoor, one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual awards recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe. With approximately 750,000 small & medium businesses in the US, this segment represents a significant component of the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor internationally. John Foresi ranked #18 in the U.S. for this prestigious award with a 99% approval rating among a very large peer group. The average CEO approval rating is 73%. In the context of 2020's turmoil, this is an especially remarkable achievement and is a reflection of Venterra team members' trust in him as a leader, even during challenging times.
BusinessSpringfield Business Journal

Mark Zuckerberg falls off Glassdoor's top 100 CEOs list for the first time since 2013

For the first time since 2013, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has dropped off Glassdoor's list of the top 100 CEOs. The job search site released its annual CEO ranking on Wednesday, based on employee approval ratings. A Glassdoor survey of Facebook workers between May 2020 and May 2021 showed a drop in Zuckerberg's approval from 94% in 2019 to 89% in 2021.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Year Up Founder and CEO Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2021

Ninety-eight percent of reviews by Year Up employees expressed approval of Chertavian’s leadership as CEO. Year Up founder and CEO Gerald Chertavian has been honored as one of the Top CEOs in 2021 in the U.S. SMB Category on Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites. Gerald received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, which recognizes top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Glassdoor Reveals Employees' Choice Awards For The Top CEOs In 2021

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , the worldwide leader in insights about jobs and companies, today announced the winners of its 8th Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Top CEOs in 2021 across North America and parts of Europe. Unlike any other workplace award, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their CEO's leadership, along with insights into their job, work environment and employer over the past year.
Lubbock, TXHouston Chronicle

Marvin Crossnoe of CoNetrix Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRWEB) June 16, 2021. Marvin Crossnoe, founder and CEO of CoNetrix, has been named to Glassdoor’s Top CEO list for small and medium businesses. Crossnoe ranks number 21 out of 50, with a 99 percent approval rating among employees. Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, just released its annual list recognizing Top CEOs in 2021 of small and medium sized businesses across the U.S. Annually, Glassdoor hosts Employees’ Choice Awards to recognize leaders and companies who are appreciated and respected by their own employees - leaders who create a positive work culture in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

14 healthcare CEOs with best employee reviews on Glassdoor

Job and recruiting site Glassdoor released the winners of its annual Employees' Choice Award, honoring the top-rated CEOs in 2021. The ratings are based on anonymous employee feedback on their CEO. Here's how healthcare CEOs ranked among 100 CEOs in the U.S.:. No. 3: Peter Pisters, MD (MD Anderson Cancer...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Schneider Electric's Jean-Pascal Tricoire named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2021

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric CEO and Chairman Jean-Pascal Tricoire has been named a Glassdoor Top CEO for his ongoing commitment to building an inclusive and empowering employee culture that drives innovation and sustainability. Glassdoor, the worldwide leader in insights about jobs and companies, released its...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
San Francisco Business Times

J.P. Morgan Private Bank appoints trio of new Bay Area leaders

J.P. Morgan Private Bank has named Matt Barshied as market manager for Northern California, one of three new appointments the bank announced Monday. Barshied will lead the bank's expansion in the region, overseeing existing offices in San Francisco and Palo Alto and a new East Bay office whose location hasn't been disclosed. He replaces Christine Leong, who left the bank to pursue other opportunities.