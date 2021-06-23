Goretzka sets up Germany v England last-16 tie after Hungary threaten shock

On the one hand Gareth Southgate may feel gratified but, on the other, he might detect significant cause for concern. Surely Germany will be better than this when they face England at Wembley on Tuesday, an outcome that for most of a chaotic night seemed beyond them, and if they are not then those Euro 96 ghosts will probably be banished at last. They were six minutes from finishing bottom of Group F and this result was an affront to a dogged, clever Hungary side who came close to completing a shock for the ages.