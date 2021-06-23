Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Scottsdale firm closes on first round of $100M industrial real estate fund

By Corina Vanek
Phoenix Business Journal
 7 days ago
The first round is being used to buy four industrial properties in Phoenix, and the firm is planning to raise $10 million in the next round.

Phoenix Business Journal

Phoenix, AZ
The Phoenix Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

