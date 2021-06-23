Cancel
Gensler Says Assets Worth Trillions May Need Tighter Rules

By Ben Bain, Jonathan Ferro, Tom Keene
wealthmanagement.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Trillions of dollars in assets need more sunlight and may require tighter rules, a problem highlighted by this year’s disruptions in financial markets, Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler said Wednesday. Gensler, speaking in a Bloomberg Television interview, said he’s directed the agency’s staff to review how...

www.wealthmanagement.com
