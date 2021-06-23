Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

‘A very, very dangerous time.’ Fresno police battle illegal fireworks, announce arrests

By ORDER REPRINT
Fresno Bee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fresno police and fire departments on Wednesday made their annual plea for a safe and responsible Fourth of July weekend. “This is a very, very dangerous time,” Police Chief Paco Balderrama said at a news conference outside Fire Station No. 3 in downtown Fresno from in front of a backdrop of illegal fireworks — a table full of colorful rocket shaped packages with names like Bombas de la Muerte, Excalibre and Chroma.

www.fresnobee.com
Community Policy
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Selma, CA
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Coalinga, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno Police#Fresno Grizzlies#Fire Marshal#Firework#Excalibre#Sky Watch#Fresnogo#The State Fire Marshal#Facebook Marketplace#Play Stations#Cal Fire#Fresno Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' father calls on court to investigate claims made during her testimony

Britney Spears' father is calling for the court to investigate allegations the singer made when she testified last week on her ongoing conservatorship, according to court documents filed Tuesday. The filings come after Spears made a number of concerning claims during the hearing, including that she was forced to take drugs after refusing to perform and that she has been prevented from removing a birth control device.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS News

Eric Adams' lead tightens in New York City Democratic mayoral primary after unofficial ranked-choice tally

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams holds a slim lead in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, with a two-point edge over former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the latest round of incomplete and unofficial election results released Wednesday. It was the second time in two days that election officials tabulated the ballots and released the results of New York City's first citywide ranked-choice election.
Mcallen, TXPosted by
The Hill

Trump brings show to border

PHARR, Texas — Former President Trump hasn’t formally announced a comeback bid in 2024, but he’s dusting off his old campaign playbook, diving back into the red-hot immigration issue that catapulted him to the White House in 2016. Trump on Wednesday returned to the southern border and his favorite campaign...