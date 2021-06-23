‘A very, very dangerous time.’ Fresno police battle illegal fireworks, announce arrests
The Fresno police and fire departments on Wednesday made their annual plea for a safe and responsible Fourth of July weekend. “This is a very, very dangerous time,” Police Chief Paco Balderrama said at a news conference outside Fire Station No. 3 in downtown Fresno from in front of a backdrop of illegal fireworks — a table full of colorful rocket shaped packages with names like Bombas de la Muerte, Excalibre and Chroma.www.fresnobee.com