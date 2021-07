Lady Antebellum "Just a Kiss" was released in 2011 and became a cross over hit on both the Country and Pop Music charts. The Lady Antebellum Just a Kiss song was released on May 2, 2011 as the lead single from the band’s album “OWN THE NIGHT”. Lady Antebellum‘s “Just A Kiss” music video debuted on the band’s website on June 27, 2011. The song debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and appeared at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. It later topped the Country chart and was certified 2× Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The song later peak at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a major cross over hit across both Country and Pop music genres.