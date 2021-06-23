B’s core wants front office to ‘take another run’ at Stanley Cup

The Boston Bruins have been operating on borrowed time for some time now. Last year was the first time that the Bruins addressed it so openly, and you saw it play out in 2021 with the team moving on from veteran mainstays Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug in an attempt to get younger on defense. But as Cam Neely revealed in his exit meeting with the media, the Bruins’ core (namely Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand) are entering this offseason with the hope that the front office will make the moves for yet another ‘final kick’ at the can for this era of B’s hockey.