Jungkook's Hobbies Outside Of BTS Are Just As Impressive As His Angelic Vocals

Fans have learned a lot about BTS just by following them on social media. Through the years, they’ve discovered RM likes bike riding in Seoul, V enjoys painting in his home studio, and Jin can’t get enough of playing video games. Since the group is constantly working on their next comeback or traveling around the world for performances, ARMYs love seeing the members take time for themselves by doing something outside of music every once in a while. After watching so many of their live streams and YouTube videos, fans have realized BTS' Jungkook's hobbies include drawing, filming, boxing, and more.