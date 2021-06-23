Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Traci Blido named new director of Central Virginia Workforce Development Board

theunionstar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA well-known name in the Central Virginia business community has been selected to lead the region’s workforce development efforts. The Central Virginia Workforce Development Board voted Tuesday to name Traci Blido as its next Workforce Development Director, following a nationwide search that attracted more than 50 highly-qualified applicants. Blido will officially begin her new role on July 1, 2021.

www.theunionstar.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Development#Georgia Pacific#Project Management#Ericsson Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Batavia, NYThe Daily News Online

BDC seeking new director of economic development

BATAVIA — The Batavia Development Corporation (BDC) will begin the process of seeking a. new director of economic development following the Batavia Town Board’s vote Wednesday to hire Andrew Maguire to be the town’s operations manager. The BDC’s last day will be June 30. “On behalf of the board of...
Easton, MDstardem.com

EEDC hires new downtown development director

EASTON — The Easton Economic Development Corporation has hired a new downtown development director, filling a crucial role vacated in March. The EEDC announced the news at a June 17 conference with downtown Easton businesses at the Avalon Theater. Tracy Ward, the executive director of the EEDC, said that Holly DeKarske, an experienced economic development coordinator in Pennsylvania, will be taking the job and moving to Easton the week of June 21.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Grapevines: Marriott named senior dean, career education and workforce development at NVC

Douglas Marriott has been named senior dean, career education, and workforce development at Napa Valley College. Marriott has more than 25 years of experience in strategic community and industry partnerships, career education and workforce development, community college administration, program development, management, and teaching. “As the son of first-generation parents who...
Cowley County, KSctnewsonline.com

Brazil named to Community Care board of directors

TOPEKA — David Brazil, CEO of the Community Health Center in Cowley County, has been unanimously selected to serve on the Community Care Network of Kansas board of directors. He will serve the remainder of an unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2022. “David will bring new and expansive insights and...
Businessadcogov.org

Jenni Grafton Named Director of Community & Economic Development Department

Jenni Grafton has been named Director of the Adams County Community & Economic Development Department. Grafton will begin on Tuesday, June 29. “The remarkable growth in the county brings challenges and Jenni is well equipped to lead our CED team as they navigate high-profile land use, zoning, and oil and gas regulations,” said Adams County Manager Raymond Gonzales. “Having local experience and expertise will certainly shorten the learning curve for Jenni in this critical role.”
BusinessIllinois Business Journal

Midwest BankCentre names CFO to its legal board of directors

Sam Duggan, chief financial officer of Stupp Bros. Inc., has been elected to the legal board of directors of Midwest BankCentre, which has locations in the bistate area. In his role as chief financial officer at Stupp Bros. in St. Louis, Duggan directs accounting, finance, risk management, information systems, legal, human resources and strategy. Stupp Bros., Inc. is a fifth-generation privately owned company focused on providing infrastructure development in the United States as well as serving the St. Louis market through Midwest BankCentre, St. Louis’ second largest, locally owned community bank.
Fairfield, CAVacaville Reporter

Travis Credit Union names 2021-22 Board of Directors

Travis Credit Union, serving 12 counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley, has elected Deborah Aspling to oversee the financial cooperative as board chair, effective at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in April 2021. First elected to the board of directors in 2008,...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

BOOKR Kids Names Mike Buchenauer As Director Of Business Development

Noted Education Industry Senior Executive To Head Business Affairs Worldwide As The European Ed-Tech Company Expands Operations Into The US And Canada. BUDAPEST, HUNGARY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / BOOKR Kids, a global innovator in the design and production of cutting-edge digital curriculum materials for grade schools worldwide, has appointed Mike Buchenauer as Director of Business Development. Headquartered in the US, Buchenauer will report to Dorka Horvath, Chief Executive Officer of the Budapest-based educational technology company.
Economysavannahbusinessjournal.com

DENNIS KEENE named to Georgia Motor Trucking Association Board of Directors

June 23, 2021 - Bouhan Falligant partner, Dennis Keene, was recently named to the Georgia Motor Trucking Association’s Board of Directors at the organization’s annual meeting. The Georgia Motor Trucking Association (GMTA) is the only organization in the state that provides full-time service and representation for the trucking industry. The...
Dakota County, MNhometownsource.com

Mike Farren joins Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board

The Dakota County Board of Commissioners appointed Mike Farren to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board on June 8. Farren will represent the private sector. Farren is the area vice president for Randstad North America. He is responsible for client retention and annual growth, overseeing large client accounts employing 50 or more Randstad employees in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A former Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board member, Farren rejoins the board with more than 16 years of experience in the staffing industry as well as six years working as a U.S. Department of Defense contractor running military family assistance centers.
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services names executive board of directors

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Miami Bridge Youth & Family Services Inc. has announced its new executive board of directors. Steve Lezman, senior director of Governmental Affairs at PepsiCo, will now serve as president; Todd Giardina, PhD, a licensed psychologist at the Coral Gables Counseling Center, will serve as vice president; Melanie Sanchez, vice president and Treasury Management Officer III at Fifth Third Bank, will serve as secretary, and Marco Lopez, audit manager at ZOMMA Group LLP will continue as treasurer for his second term.
BusinessTimes Union

Jerry Winkelmann Named Business Development Director at Engineered Tax Services

Former Healthcare Executive Sees Great Opportunity for Growth in Expanding Company. Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS), the country’s largest licensed tax credits and incentives advisory firm, announced that it has hired Jerry Winkelmann as Business Development Director, who began his tenure with the firm on May 17. Winkelmann, an accomplished sales executive with substantial experience in healthcare and retail goods, will be spearheading the firm’s business development efforts designed to spur growth.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Materia, Inc. Names New President And CEO, Cliff Post; Former CEO To Join Board Of Directors

PASADENA, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Materia, Inc., a leading supplier of high-performance thermoset polymers and resins, has announced that Cliff Post has been named president and chief executive officer effective July 1 st. Mr. Post succeeds Chris Murphy who has decided to retire from service as a Company officer but has agreed to join the Materia Board of Directors and serve as Chairperson of the Business Development Committee. Chris will fill a vacancy on the Board of Directors created by the resignation of Keith Smith.
Economysme.org

Workforce Development for Global Competitiveness

A widening skills gap threatens U.S. manufacturing competitiveness and consequently our economy. A talent pipeline with a sufficient supply of properly aligned skills is imperative to meet U.S. manufacturers’ needs for capacity, productivity and innovation. We expect 3.5 million manufacturing jobs will likely need to be filled over the next...
Philadelphia, PApennbizreport.com

Workforce development boards receive $8.2M in L&I grants

The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) recently awarded four local workforce development boards statewide $8.2 million in Near Completer Demonstration Project (NCDP) grants. The grants assist job seekers who are out of work because of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing education and connecting them to positions that pay $15 per hour or more.
Van Buren, ARSouthwest Times Record

Western Arkansas Workforce Development board meeting

The Western Arkansas Workforce Development Board will be having a full board meeting at 301 Mount Vista Blvd., Van Buren, on Tuesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. The public is invited to attend. For additional information, contact Dennis Williamson at 479-785-2651 or dwilliamson@wapdd.org.
BusinessTimes Union

AHEAD Appoints Traci Dolan to Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair

Experienced CFO brings financial and operational expertise to support company’s aggressive growth strategy. AHEAD, a leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, today welcomes Traci Dolan to its board of directors as audit committee chair effective June 1, 2021. In this role, Dolan will support the company’s aggressive growth strategy with a focus on operational scale and efficiency.
Boardman, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Boardman School Board Hires New Director of Operations

BOARDMAN, Ohio – The Boardman Local School Board voted unanimously June 16 to hire Brian Fonderlin as director of operations and human resources. Fonderlin replaces Matt McKenzie who has resigned effective June 30. Fonderlin’s three-year contract begins July 1. “Brian Fonderlin comes to us with the best of both worlds:...