The Braun Identity: An In-Depth Talk With the Music Mogul Who Goes by Scooter

Head to Rynia Kando's TikTok page, press play on any given video, close your eyes, and you just might think you're listening to Ariana Grande . . . or Halsey . . . or Billie Eilish. A 21-year-old Chicago native, Kando has a knack for impersonating a slew of famous singers, and her videos are beyond addicting and impressive to watch. For those not yet familiar with the budding star, Kando has been singing for as long as she can remember and used to belt out Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" around her house as a child. Her love for impressions began blossoming in kindergarten when she started mimicking the musical rodents from Alvin and the Chipmunks, but it wasn't until 2019 that she began widely sharing her talent with the world via social media.