The Braun Identity: An In-Depth Talk With the Music Mogul Who Goes by Scooter

By Michele Amabile Angermiller
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s Strictly Business podcast, an episode dedicated to Variety‘s Music Mogul of the Year, Scooter Braun, who appears on the magazine’s June 23 cover. Scooter Braun is the rare music business insider with a high profile outside of his industry. Since 2009, he’s been making headlines alongside the artists he represents, pop stars like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin and, for a time, Kanye West. Along the way, he’s built his company, Ithaca Holdings, into a formidable entertainment powerhouse with divisions encompassing TV and film projects, a record label, publishing companies and investments in tech, apparel, social media and many more future-forward ventures. In June 2021, it was announced that HYBE, the South Korean entertainment giant which brought the boy band BTS to the world, was merging with Ithaca to create, what Braun calls, “a worldwide company overnight.” The deal came in at just at over a billion dollars allowing Braun entry into an even more exclusive club of self-made industry titans.

Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Scooter Braun ‘sad’ over Taylor Swift’s reaction to masters deal

Scooter Braun says he’s “sad” about how his acquisition of Taylor Swift’s master recordings went over with the singer. In a new profile for Variety, the 40-year-old music mogul maintained he offered Swift every opportunity to buy back her masters. “I regret and it makes me sad that Taylor had...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Scooter Braun Says Taylor Swift "Refused" To Sit Down With Him Over Fight About Masters

Two years ago, a line was drawn between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun after he purchased Big Machine. Included in the mega-deal were the rights to Swift's master recordings of her first six studio albums, and what followed was an unleashing of the singer's fans who slammed Braun. Swift accused him of not even "[quoting] my team a price" so she could buy them back and stated that Braun attempted to edge her into signing a non-disclosure agreement that would "silence me forever."
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Scooter Braun refutes (Taylor's Version) of master recordings battle

Scooter Braun gave a new interview (to Variety) this week, with the billion-dollar dealmaker and record exec going on in length about his partnership with Korean record label Hybe, his long-time relationship with artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, and his thoughts on a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. (No, really; they asked!) None of which anyone is likely to have paid especially large amounts of notice to, since they were presumably speed-scrolling through the entire conversation looking for the part where Braun talked about Taylor Swift.
TV Showsseattlepi.com

Scooter Braun Speaks: The Music Mogul on His Billion-Dollar HYBE Deal, Making Peace With the Past and the Road Ahead

The world of Scott “Scooter” Braun, Variety’s Music Mogul of the Year, is a whirlwind, with pop stars like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande relying on him for professional and personal guidance, a staff of 39 who look to him for leadership and an industry that banks on him for hit songs, TV shows and movies. And his workload is about to get heavier, thanks to a megamerger agreement between Braun’s Ithaca Holdings and South Korean entertainment conglomerate HYBE earlier this year.
MusicCharlotteObserver.com

Scooter Braun says he has ‘regret’ about Taylor Swift debacle

Taylor Swift’s creative independence has Scooter Braun wishing he could go back to December, turn around and make it all right. The megaproducer, who famously sold Swift’s masters to a hedge fund last year, sparking her ongoing project to record all of her original music, says he would have rewritten that scandal if he could, but also accused the songstress of not telling the truth about how it all went done.
CelebritiesPopculture

Scooter Braun Pushes Back Against Taylor Swift Calling Him a 'Bully'

Two years after Scooter Braun's Ithaca purchased Nashville-based record company Big Machine, his character came into question when Taylor Swift had a rapid response to the big move. As part of the purchase, Braun obtained rights to all of the master recordings of Swifts first six studio albums, something she was not pleased with. After a long game of he-said-she-said, Braun was eventually labeled as a "bully," something he is defending against and now speaking on.
Behind Viral VideosPopSugar

This TikToker Does Impressions of Famous Singers, and We Could Watch Her All Damn Day

Head to Rynia Kando's TikTok page, press play on any given video, close your eyes, and you just might think you're listening to Ariana Grande . . . or Halsey . . . or Billie Eilish. A 21-year-old Chicago native, Kando has a knack for impersonating a slew of famous singers, and her videos are beyond addicting and impressive to watch. For those not yet familiar with the budding star, Kando has been singing for as long as she can remember and used to belt out Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" around her house as a child. Her love for impressions began blossoming in kindergarten when she started mimicking the musical rodents from Alvin and the Chipmunks, but it wasn't until 2019 that she began widely sharing her talent with the world via social media.
MusicStereogum

Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

What is Ed Sheeran thinking? It’s a question I’ve asked myself many times, including in 2014 when the newly ascendant English balladeer announced his intention to make party music with the misbegotten Pharrell collab “Sing.” The new face of the soppy slow jam had called in the zeitgeisty producer of the moment to put chipper dance beats under his acoustic guitar, and the result was so embarrassingly awful that I wondered if dude wasn’t dead set on torpedoing his own career. “Sing” itself never really took off, but the album it launched, ×, cemented Sheeran as an absolute superstar. That’s the album that gave us “Thinking Out Loud” and “Photograph” and “Don’t,” a stab at rapping that admittedly worked better than “Sing.” I guess he knew what he was doing after all.
Music95.5 FM WIFC

The Kid LAROI teases collab with Justin Bieber is “coming”

After teasing it for days, The Kid LAROI has finally confirmed that his song “Stay,” a collaboration with his new bestie Justin Bieber, “is coming.”. You can now pre-save the song, though there’s no official release date. Three days ago, LAROI posted a photo of himself holding up a sign saying, “Stay July 9th?”
CelebritiesNewsweek

Why Tyler, the Creator Apologized to Selena Gomez in his New Song

NOTE: This article contains several uses of strong and explicit language. Tyler, The Creator has claimed on his new song that he has tried to make amends with Selena Gomez. The lyrics where he addresses the long-standing tension is in "Manifesto" featuring Domo Genesis, and taken from his new album Call Me If You Get Lost.