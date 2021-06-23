Letter: Support for Autumn Torres

I was delighted when Lisa Anderl was appointed to the Mercer Island City Council in 2018, I voted to retain Lisa in 2019, and I will vote for her again in this summer’s primary. For her principled leadership on the Council, her respect for the public, and her voting record that prioritizes public safety and good government Lisa has earned my vote. Review Lisa’s record. Over the last three years, Lisa has emphasized efficiency to balance the budget, yet sought to preserve or expand the service on Mercer Island that we all love. Watch Lisa on the City Council’s YouTube page. Lisa leverages her legal experience and attention to details with her passion for the city. Respect highlights Lisa’s interactions with other leaders and the public, yet Lisa is never ambiguous about the principles that guide her decisions. Lisa listens to community input and, refreshingly, lets you know what she believes and why. Join the many Islanders who will be voting for Lisa in this summer’s primary. Voting lasts from July 16th to August 3rd.