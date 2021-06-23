Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima County, WA

Letter: Support for Autumn Torres

sunnysidesun.com
 7 days ago

Autumn Torres is the right person for Yakima County Commissioner, District 3. Autumn is unequivocally in favor of our children and, more importantly, standing up for our children when most will not. Autumn has proven her conservative values with actions and not just words. Autumn is against Critical Race Theory...

www.sunnysidesun.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Yakima County, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Berks County, PAReading Eagle

Letter: Support Berks libraries by shopping at book event

Kudos to Renee Dietrich for “Berks libraries need aid from county government” (. , June 23). Yes, they need the support of our Berks County commissioners as well as our city and other municipalities. Each of us can help them by visiting the Berks Book Bonanza at the Berkshire Mall...
Edmonds, WAmyedmondsnews.com

Letter to the editor: Thanks to supporters of the Edmonds Police Foundation

It sometimes seems like appreciation and gratitude for most everything is in short supply. And yet gratitude has preceded many a successful outcome. It is an emotionally positive platform that improves community, organizations, and relationships. It ameliorates awareness, improves focus, trust, contentment, and forgiveness. It builds a lasting connection, and a reliable bond.
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Assembly needs change

What I am about to say may sound strange, but I need to thank the Anchorage Assembly for saving me thousands of dollars to go see China and Russia when I can stay here and see communism at work right here. I don’t have to move to Vermont and see the socialist Bernie Sanders at work; he must have relatives here, though.
Mercer Island, WAMercer Island Reporter

Support for Mercer Island candidates | Letters

I was delighted when Lisa Anderl was appointed to the Mercer Island City Council in 2018, I voted to retain Lisa in 2019, and I will vote for her again in this summer’s primary. For her principled leadership on the Council, her respect for the public, and her voting record that prioritizes public safety and good government Lisa has earned my vote. Review Lisa’s record. Over the last three years, Lisa has emphasized efficiency to balance the budget, yet sought to preserve or expand the service on Mercer Island that we all love. Watch Lisa on the City Council’s YouTube page. Lisa leverages her legal experience and attention to details with her passion for the city. Respect highlights Lisa’s interactions with other leaders and the public, yet Lisa is never ambiguous about the principles that guide her decisions. Lisa listens to community input and, refreshingly, lets you know what she believes and why. Join the many Islanders who will be voting for Lisa in this summer’s primary. Voting lasts from July 16th to August 3rd.
PoliticsBuffalo News

Letter: Superintendents should have supported Halsey’s courage

There are moments in each of our lives that are defining. Sometimes they are moments that change us, and sometimes they are moments in which we change the world. Recently, the superintendents and boards of education of the public K-12 schools in the state of New York encountered such a moment. One superintendent – Ben Halsey of the Pioneer Central School District – stood alone. In what is oddly considered a radical decision, he – based on science and statements from the New York State Health Department – changed the policy of Pioneer to make masks optional for students and staff. It was a long overdue decision.
Family Relationshipsmytownneo.com

Letter to the Editor: Support, 'don't vilify' concerned parents

Back in college, I enjoyed some good debates with a professor that held differing opinions. Dialog thrived by avoiding tactics such as straw-man arguments, where one redefines the opponent’s position in order to defeat something he isn’t even saying. Dirty politics frequently gravitate to this technique, and “woke” politics require it.
Ontario, ORArgus Observer Online

Council considers letter of support for hotel shelter

ONTARIO — A local nonprofit is aiming to secure $3.5 million in Project Turnkey funds to convert the Red Lion hotel into a shelter space and supportive housing for people on state programs, such as foster care, which need such an interim space to stay while they are in transition. However, there are 10 days remaining to secure the funds before they go back to Oregon’s General Fund, and more work is needed. Part of this work will include conducting a public hearing, which will be done by EUVALCREE, a Latino-based and Latino-led nonprofit, which needs the city’s letter of support in order to release the funds.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Where’s Malliotakis’ union support now? (letter to the editor)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that the MTA, Port Authority and New York State Thruway Authority all voted to close Staten Island’s EZ Pass Center on South Avenue. Before, during and after the vote, we heard from leaders like Senator Savino, Councilwoman Rose, AM Fall, AM Cusick and AM Reilly — a bipartisan call to action to save over 300 union jobs on Staten Island.
Delaware County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor: Show your support for Don Guanella purchase

An open letter to Crum Creek Neighbors' members/supporters:. We are extremely excited to inform you of the historic news that our Delaware County Council announced on Tuesday, June 15, that Delaware County will use the power of Eminent Domain to take ownership of the 213-acre Don Guanella property located in Marple Township for all the residents of Delaware County. We are thrilled that it will become Delaware County's largest park.
Congress & CourtsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Daines should support Blackfoot-Clearwater bill

Recently introduced in Congress by Sen. Tester, the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) awaits a hearing in the Senate Natural Resources Committee where Sen. Daines is a member. Gaining support by Sen. Daines is the goal. In a 2020 University of Montana Public Lands Survey, 75% of Montanans indicated their...
Placerville, CAledger.news

Letter to the Editor: Minton says thank you for community support

A huge thank you to everyone who has sent me such kind and comforting words and thoughts, and for all the letters and emails sent to the Parole Board over the last several weeks. Thank you also to Amador District Attorney Todd Riebe and El Dorado County DA Vern Pierson for the time and effort they put into making sure that this hearing would have every possible chance of a favorable outcome.
Madison, NJnewjerseyhills.com

LETTER: Haralampoudis thanks supporters in Madison

TO THE EDITOR: Madison community, I would like to send this final message thanking those voters who supported me in my run as an independent Democrat for the council primary. I also want to congratulate Deb Coen and Eric Range for their dedication to serve as volunteers and elected officials.
Lancaster, MAtelegram.com

Letter to The Item editor: Urges Rep. Kilcoyne to voice support for VOTES Act

Amid the darkness that was the COVID-19 pandemic, a few bright spots did emerge, namely, how we conduct elections in Massachusetts. To address the public health crisis, the state took the unprecedented step of allowing all voters to cast ballots by mail, early in-person or on election day. Voters eagerly embraced these expanded options in the 2020 general election. In Berlin, for example, 40% of all voters cast ballots by mail. In Lancaster, that rate rose to 41%. In Northboro, that rate climbed to 46%.
Santa Cruz, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Letter | Water officials need to support alternatives

California is experiencing a repeat of one of the worst droughts in its history and Santa Cruz residents are being asked to do their part to conserve. But water conservation is a cooperative effort and our local water officials need to begin generating creative alternatives before the current shortage reaches truly dire proportions.
Falmouth, MAcapenews.net

Supports Articles 6 and 7 - Letter

The Falmouth Water Stewards support the articles that will be discussed at Town Meeting on rezoning to allow solar development at the Cape Cod Country Club. After careful consideration of the potential fates of the Falmouth Country Club property, and the pros and cons of the project in light of these considerations, Falmouth Water Stewards supports the proposed changes to the Large-Scale Ground-Mounted Solar Overlay District bylaw that are contained in Articles 6 and 7 of the June 28 Special Town Meeting that would allow solar installation to proceed.
Orange County, NYTimes Herald-Record

Letter: Supporting Jennifer Echevarria for Warwick Town Justice

As the pandemic unleashed its chaos, Jennifer Echevarria and I became running buddies. Sharing stories about the challenges of being first-generation in our competitive careers, I was impressed by her lifelong efforts to support others as she quietly shares her time with the most vulnerable through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, the Backpack Snack Attack, and the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.
Canandaigua, NYFinger Lakes Times

ELECTION LETTER: Supporting Bloom for Canandaigua Town Board

I enthusiastically support Tina Bloom, a candidate for the Canandaigua Town Board. Throughout my long-time involvement with the Ontario County Republican Committee, I have come to know Tina as a multi-talented and caring individual. The Town of Canandaigua would be well-served with Tina Bloom as a member of the Town...
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Letter: Support lacking for Grand Forks school plan

As an owner of multiple rental properties in Grand Forks, I stand to take a substantial hit to my business’ bottom line if the school referendum passes. The property tax increase of the mills and bond combined will cost me thousands of dollars per month. Myself and other property owners can not simply absorb this cost so it will need to be passed on to our renters.
EducationDelaware County Daily Times

Letter to the Editor:Penn-Delco School Board is out of control

As I watched the June 23 Penn-Delco School Board meeting, I could not help but wonder why board members continue to insult teachers and maintain a hostile cultural environment. I am a parent in the district and candidate for school board director this November. I am also a trained professional educator with public school classroom experience. As a member of these groups, I am sharing my dissatisfaction with the lack of responsibility this board has taken to address their own public behaviors.