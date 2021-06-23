What to substitute for almond flour

If you could only have access to one spice for the rest of your life, what is it and why would it be garlic powder? Next to salt and pepper, we're willing to bet that you reach for this particular ingredient more often than almost anything else in your spice cabinet, and it's pretty easy to see why. The spice, which is simply dehydrated garlic that has been ground up into a fine powder (via Gourmet Sleuth), is available at just about any grocery store, and for a low price at that. It packs an intense, concentrated garlicky flavor that works wonders on a number of dishes including soups, stews, and sauces. It can also be incorporated into a dry rub for meat, a seasoning for popcorn, and, of course, is the start player when making up a batch of delectable garlic bread to enjoy with a heaping plate of spaghetti.