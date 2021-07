Avelo launched service at the end of April with an aggressive focus on Burbank. The initial 11 cities have now been flying at full strength for long enough that I thought it was time to check in and see how they were doing. At first blush, it appears that some markets are doing better than others, though we have no way of knowing if they’re actually doing “well” or not. Some markets clearly are suffering, with the most frequent markets doing the worst… and they won’t be as frequent anymore.